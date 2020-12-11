Submission ID: 2085
Date Found December 10, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Whitney Drive
Closest Major Intersection Meadow Ridge Subdivision
Finder's Name Kristina
Finder's email Kwynes1120@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (703) 338-9961
Additional Comments Found this kitten off of Whitney Drive. She has a pink collar with no name tag. She is small so I am guessing maybe no more than 3 months old. She is very friendly. I can take care of her until owner is found. She looked very well taken care of when she was found along with her temperament and the fact she has a collar I suspect she has a family who is missing her.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange Short hair tabby
Markings White paws
Predominant Color Light orange
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
