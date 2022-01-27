Submission ID: 2522
Date Found January 23, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Vass-Carthage Rd
Finder's Name Ciera Jirouch
Finder's email cierajirouch@aol.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (919) 698-3579
Additional Comments FOUND CAT. Found this guy under my house crying & crying after the winter storm, he was starving. Enticed him out with treats, he was skittish at first, but after feeding him and talking sweet he started loving all over me and purring. He’s been back a few times, he wanted to come inside. I had to get a huge tick off his neck & he was a champ. I don’t think he has a mean bone in his body. He seems to have been someone’s house cat at some point. He’s extremely sweet & loving. He is not for sale, looking to see if he is lost. I live in Carthage, off of Vass-Carthage Rd. He’s very light orange, with sad eyes.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Light Orange Cat
Breed Domestic Medium Hair
Markings Some spots/stripes
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
