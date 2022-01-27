Found Cat Carthage

Submission ID: 2522

Date Found January 23, 2022

Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage

Street or Road Vass-Carthage Rd

Finder's Name Ciera Jirouch

Finder's email cierajirouch@aol.com

Zip 28327

Primary Phone (919) 698-3579

Additional Comments FOUND CAT. Found this guy under my house crying & crying after the winter storm, he was starving. Enticed him out with treats, he was skittish at first, but after feeding him and talking sweet he started loving all over me and purring. He’s been back a few times, he wanted to come inside. I had to get a huge tick off his neck & he was a champ. I don’t think he has a mean bone in his body. He seems to have been someone’s house cat at some point. He’s extremely sweet & loving. He is not for sale, looking to see if he is lost. I live in Carthage, off of Vass-Carthage Rd. He’s very light orange, with sad eyes.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Type of Animal Light Orange Cat

Breed Domestic Medium Hair

Markings Some spots/stripes

Predominant Color Orange

2nd Color White

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure

Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)

APPEARANCE

Tail of Pet Long

MICROCHIP

Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No

COAT

Coat of Pet Medium

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days