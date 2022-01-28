UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, CAT BACK AT HOME
Submission ID: 2525
Date Found January 28, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Rays mill rd
Closest Major Intersection Poplar and us 1
Finder's Name Wyllow
Finder's email kroliktwarz@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 635-4393
Additional Comments It's not leaving my porch very very loving. Constantly rubbing against anyone who comes near my porch legs.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange tabby
Markings Flea collar
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) White
