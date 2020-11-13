Submission ID: 2062
Date Found October 19, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) pinehurst
Street or Road pitch pine lane
Closest Major Intersection burning tree road
Finder's Name elisa urbinati
Finder's email elisa@miandra.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (774) 216-9877
Additional Comments young female cat found - no micro chip, no collar - very healthy, sweet disposition, playful and litter box trained.
did you lose her? if not, would you like to give this beautiful, sweet cat a permanent home? she is immediately available.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal cat
Breed domestic short hair
Markings no unusual markings
Predominant Color gray
2nd Color white
3rd Color blonde
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
