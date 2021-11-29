Submission ID: 2467
Date Found November 27, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern PInes Hawthorne Apartments
Street or Road 5613 7 lakes west
Finder's Name Amy Sawyer
Finder's email travelwithflair@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 603-0061
Additional Comments you will need proof of ownership to claim this kitty. I am scanning for micro ship Monday, Nov 29.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal cat
Breed short hair
Markings sleek brown with striped tail
Predominant Color brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
