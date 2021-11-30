Submission ID: 2468
Date Found November 28, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Sherwood park Aberdeen
Street or Road Forest place
Finder's Name Jules langaman
Finder's email Jules.langaman@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 783-9003
Additional Comments House owner had me come pick him up. He’s been under there house for a few days and didn’t want him to get trapped
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Brown and black strips
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Boack
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
