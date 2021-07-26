Submission ID: 2312
Date Found July 25, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass NC
Street or Road Rt 1
Closest Major Intersection
Finder's Name Jill Yurgeles
Finder's email jmjoslin@hotmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (603) 313-8736
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short hair domestic
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
