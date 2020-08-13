Submission ID: 1972
Date Found August 12, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Union Pines High School
Finder's Name Molly Switzer
Finder's email mcs0506@ncmcs.net
Primary Phone (931) 551-1304
Additional Comments Found this sweet kitten (female, maybe?) on the road near Union Pines this morning. She has what appears to be road-rash on her face, but seems otherwise perfectly healthy and content. We have cleaned her wounds and treated them and will keep her for the night in the hopes of finding her family. Tomorrow afternoon we will be taking her to the Humane Society (if they have room) or Animal Control.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat (kitten)
Breed Domestic medium/long hair
Markings Pure Black
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
