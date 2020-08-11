Submission ID: 1968
Date Found August 09, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Legends Drive
Finder's Name Leah thiel
Finder's email leahethiel@gmail.com
Primary Phone (757) 642-8654
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings White on chest
Predominant Color Black/brown tabby
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
