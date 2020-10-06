Submission ID: 2019
Date Found October 01, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Lake Pinehurst
Street or Road Cedar Woods Ct
Closest Major Intersection Sugar Gum
Finder's Name Debbie Barr
Finder's email DeborahBarr800@msn.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 603-2279
Alternate phone (910) 215-0645
Additional Comments Young cat, very clean, probably not a stray living in bushes or under deck. Meows a lot. Wants to go home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings White feet and bib. Fluffy tail
Predominant Color Black and white
2nd Color Gray
3rd Color Orange
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
