Date Found December 25, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson Springs
Street or Road Ivan Rd
Closest Major Intersection Jackson Springs Hwy and Interstate 73
Finder's Name Nathan Dawkins
Finder's email stinabdawkins@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 995-5751
Additional Comments Small, black kitten with white stomach and paws. Super cuddly and fed well.
Type of Animal Kitten
Breed Black
Markings White stomach and paws
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
