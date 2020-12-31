Submission ID: 2107
Date Found December 28, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End
Street or Road Morganwood Dr
Closest Major Intersection Morganwood Dr and Longleaf in seven lakes west
Finder's Name Holly McDow
Finder's email hollymcdow@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (919) 306-4973
Additional Comments This cat has been hanging around our area for a few weeks now. We can not get close.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.