Submission ID: 2556
Date Found February 24, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Flint hill church road robbins
Finder's Name Jenna hussey
Finder's email Jennahussey02@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 975-6575
Alternate phone (910) 975-1321
Additional Comments Very friendly young cat. Found outside of home. Seems to have belonged to someone. Very tame and loving
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Cat
Markings Black with white chest
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
