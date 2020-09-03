Submission ID: 1988
Date Found August 23, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Midland CC, Pinehurst
Street or Road Fairway Drive
Closest Major Intersection Midland Rd and Longleaf
Finder's Name Vicki Klipcera
Finder's email roodoosha@aol.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 255-3010
Additional Comments Cat comes to the door every night for food. Is very loving. Will sit on lap.Has one ear clipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) unknown
Type of Animal Cat
Breed domestic shorthair
Markings One front leg is white, the other is black
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
