Submission ID: 2159
Date Found February 15, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown southern pines
Street or Road W Rhode Island Ave
Closest Major Intersection Bennett st
Finder's Name Alex
Finder's email aweiler048@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 691-4087
Additional Comments Kitty hangs out in my backyard and around behind the big apartment complex. Has green eyes, but one looks injured. Probably needs a vet.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings White socks, white mustache
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
