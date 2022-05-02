Submission ID: 2631
Date Found May 01, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Highland Trails Neighborhood Southern Pines
Street or Road N. Glenwood Trl
Closest Major Intersection Indiana and Ft Bragg Rd
Finder's Name Joe Abeln
Finder's email joeabeln.gk@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (314) 580-5363
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Bangle
Markings Spotted.
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Beige
3rd Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No ID tags
