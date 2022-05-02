Found Cat Southern Pines

Submission ID: 2631

Date Found May 01, 2022

Area Found (Please include city/town) Highland Trails Neighborhood Southern Pines

Street or Road N. Glenwood Trl

Closest Major Intersection Indiana and Ft Bragg Rd

Finder's Name Joe Abeln

Finder's email joeabeln.gk@gmail.com

Zip 28387

Primary Phone (314) 580-5363

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Bangle

Markings Spotted.

Predominant Color Tan

2nd Color Beige

3rd Color Gray

SEX

Sex of Pet Unsure

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure

Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)

APPEARANCE

Tail of Pet Long

MICROCHIP

Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure

COAT

Coat of Pet Medium

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

Collar I.D. Tag(s) No ID tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days