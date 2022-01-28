Submission ID: 2523
Date Found January 28, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Knollwood Village in Southern Pines
Street or Road Redwood Drive
Closest Major Intersection Midland and Pennsylvania
Finder's Name LuAnn Kinney
Finder's email luannc67@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 725-0240
Alternate phone (910) 228-7349
Additional Comments This cat has been hanging out around my house pretty regularly the last couple of weeks. Is wary of me but not afraid. Answered me when I talked to it. Looks in good shape. Needs to go home. Doesn't appear to have a collar. Is someone missing this cat?
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic medium hair
Markings appears to be solid gray
Predominant Color gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
