Submission ID: 2474
Date Found December 02, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst at stop sign Airport rd and Midland
Finder's Name April
Finder's email aprilsuzadams@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 512-6319
Additional Comments While driving on airport road approaching stop sign onto midland a small/medium parrot almost landed on the hood of our car. It was having a hard time flying and really surprised us. It flew back towards the houses/ to the right and we were unable to locate it after that. This has to of been a lost home/pet bird. Just want to pin a location of where we saw it. This was at 3:30pm on Thursday Dec 2.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Bird, possibly parrot. Appeared green but many colors in feathers when light hit it.
Breed Parrot?
Markings green with multicolor appearance
Predominant Color green
2nd Color multi
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
