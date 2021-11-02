Ann Petersen, Taylor Clement

Ann Petersen and Taylor Clement were elected to the Southern Pines Town Council, according to unofficial election results Tuesday evening.

Petersen was the leading vote-getter with 1,177 votes, representing 28.5 percent of ballots cast. Clement was a close second, garnering 1,150 votes (27.85 percent).

With only two open seats, incumbent candidate Mike Saulnier and Brandon Goodman were not elected. They secured 948 (22.95 percent) and 851 (20.61 percent) votes, respectively.

Along with Mayor Carol Haney, Clement and Petersen mark a historical milestone as the town’s first female-majority led council. Together with council members Paul Murphy and Bill Pate, they will help shape a future where Southern Pines is facing intense development pressure on multiple fronts.

New commercial and residential projects mean more jobs, more taxes, more people. But growth of those things begets growth of government services and expenses. Costs to maintain the town’s existing and future infrastructure have been key concerns. In addition, the newly reconstituted board will have the opportunity to direct revitalization efforts that will have a lasting impact on the West Southern Pines community, in particular.

“I am thrilled to death. It should be a new and exciting journey. I’m ready to serve the people of Southern Pines,” said Petersen in a brief phone interview late Tuesday.

A retired educator and former lawyer, she also garnered the most votes in the Southern Pines primary election held in October that narrowed the field of candidates from five to four.

“I was energized at the polls. It feels like the people of Southern Pines are really engaged,” she said, noting that bumping into several former Pinecrest High School students now old enough to vote was especially poignant. “I felt like the energy was good and positive. Everyone was getting along and I think that bodes well for the cooperative spirit of the town’s government.”

Petersen said she had tremendous respect for Mike Saulnier, who she described as a mentor, and added that she is looking forward to working with Clement and the entire council.

Taylor Clement, a young mother, wife, and co-owner of successful downtown Southern Pines business, ran on a platform espousing more community involvement, proactive leadership to protect the town and its citizens, and increased transparency.

“It’s been a great experience and a learning experience,” Clement said, reached by phone after unofficial results of the election were announced. “I feel like I’ve learned more about the people...and, more than anything, we just need to continue to learn about each other. That will help us make the best decisions for Southern Pines.”

“I’m excited that so many people share the love and vision I have for this town,” she added.

Clement also serves as treasurer and acting secretary of the Moore Montessori Community School board. In this role, she was closely involved in the public charter school’s efforts to acquire and repurpose the former Southern Pines Elementary School campus on May Street last year. That work inspired her to run for town council.

“We must proactively set goals for how we grow. We know the developers are coming,” she said, singling out a new USGA headquarters in Pinehurst and, in Southern Pines, the proposed Target-anchored retail center as major new influences on the area. “We can’t just shut the door. I want to make sure we have control over how (growth) happens.”

