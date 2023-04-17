The Sunrise Theater presents Peter Nelson’s "The Pollinators" to be screened on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. Doors for the event will open at 1:30 p.m., following an Earth Day marketplace from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in the green space. Following the event, director Peter Nelson will give a talkback.
"The Pollinators" is a story of both beauty and urgency. The documentary follows migratory commercial beekeepers as they fight to survive an environmental crisis threatening millions of honey bee hives. It is a story of individuals and systems working together to save our fruits, vegetables, nuts and the future of our food supply.
Nelson has photographed a wide variety of feature films, commercials and documentaries. His signature naturalistic style has taken him around the world to capture life as it happens for fiction and non-fiction films alike. Feature credits include Emmy award winning "Art & Copy," "Sicko," "A Tale of Two Pizzas," "Pipe Dream," "Ed’s Next Move" and "Suits." He has done documentary work for PBS, HBO, BBC and Granada Television.
The Earth Day market place, held in the green space next to Sunrise Theater, will feature local gardening clubs, beekeepers, and more.
Tickets to "The Pollinators" are $15. Tickets are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater box office or by calling (910) 692-3611.
