Fourth graders at Carthage Elementary School gathered in the cafeteria on Dec. 15, for an assembly to celebrate everything they had learned during their five-session Pet Responsibility Program.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, this would have been a highly anticipated rite of passage for the fourth graders. However, since March of 2020, nothing was a guaranteed event.
This made the occasion even more of a celebration. The school’s principal, Mrs. Warren, welcomed the Pet Responsibility Committee team back to the school and the students had shown their appreciation through heightened attentiveness and participation. Mrs. Warren was also eager to hear about all the students had learned. She was not disappointed.
Two special speakers, Dr. Tony Ioppolo, DVM, and Jessica McDaniel, a registered veterinary technician, from Pinehurst Animal Hospital and Dental Clinic, talked with the students about life in a vet’s office and the different jobs people do there.
“Beanie” Wall was a very compliant participant for Ioppolo, as he demonstrated how he examines dogs. Beanie was a little confused at first. “Am I at the vet?” she seemed to be thinking!
During the program, all the students were given the opportunity to enter the Speuter Story Contest. Participants enter a story about being responsible pet owners and advocates, and explain why they want their pet, or a pet of a relative or friend, spayed or neutered.
The Pet Responsibility team had never had so many high-caliber stories submitted by one school.
“It was almost impossible to choose the winners!” said team lead, Barbara Ross. “The overwhelming response was a wonderful welcome-back for the PRC team”.
Eleven stories were selected as contest winners. Eight of the students who wrote them were awarded a free spay or neuter surgery for their pets. The three remaining contest winners chose to donate their awards to friends. Each winner received a framed certificate from the Pet Responsibility Committee mascot, Speuter.
The Committee extends congratulations to Aiden, Alaina, Ava, Eli, Elijah, Emily, Jason, Katlynn, Riley, Shelby and Za'Niya.
Several other students were recognized for their excellent art work and pet responsibility "advocacy messages" they wrote on white paper bags. The bags are to be given, along with all the other bags decorated by students, to the Sandhills Spay Neuter Veterinary Clinic to hold information and medication that goes home with the owner after a pet has been spayed or neutered.
The Pet Responsibility Committee now considers the Carthage Elementary fourth graders part of the team that makes the world a better place for pets.
“They are now prepared and very eager to share the message of being responsible pet owners with their family, friends and neighbors,” said Ross.
When Moore County’s school doors were abruptly closed back in March of 2020, two and four-legged volunteers from the Committee were in their 12th year of presenting a six-session Pet Responsibility Education Program for fourth graders. The volunteers moved quickly to provide an online version of the program, complete with videos and an offer to deliver program materials to any participating school.
During the tumultuous following year school principals and teachers had to manage, Committee members did not advocate for inclusion of their online program, but made its existence and willingness to provide materials known. The online version remains as a valuable backup and addition to the program. Students who miss a class can view the videos and work through the activities online.
For more information on volunteering with the Pet Responsibility Committee or to learn more about the Home Learning Plan, go to www.mcprc.org.
