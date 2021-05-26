Ismail.jpeg

Nelson Aaron Ismail

The Rockingham man who was being sought out by Southern Pines Police in connection with a shooting that occurred last week turned himself in to authorities.

Nelson Aaron Ismail, 21, of Morning Side Drive in Rockingham, was processed in the Moore County Detention Center after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Ismail is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, one count of firearm by a felon and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits, along with violating his parole. He was jailed under an $80,000 secured bond.

He turned himself in several days ago in Harnett County, and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and his parole violation, Southern Pines Deputy Chief Charles Campbell said. He was transported today to Moore County and then charged with the two additional charges. Harnett County placed him under a $50,000 charge and Moore County added on an addition $30,000.

He was charged in connection to the shooting that occurred at a residence at 915 W. Iowa Ave., in Southern Pines at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds that appeared to be life-threatening. The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center for further treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Campbell said the victim recovered from the injuries.

Ismail is scheduled to make a court appearance in Moore County on Thursday.

