Southern Pines Police have a person of interest in custody following a reported homicide at Brookside Park Apartments on Tuesday morning.
The reported shooting occurred at approximately 10 a.m. at the complex, and found Tevin Barrington Spencer, 27, of Eagle Springs dead on the scene.
The police department said this was not a random act of violence and there is no ongoing threat to the community.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with more information can contact the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031 or on the anonymous tip line at (910) 693-4110.
This is a developing story.
