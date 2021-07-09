A familiar and steady presence in the community, Caroline Eddy is once again stepping into the top leadership post at Penick Village, if only briefly.
In a letter distributed to Penick’s staff and residents, Board Chair John Frizzell announced that a permanent CEO is expected to be named by the end of the month. Interim CEO Ron Jennette, who took on his role last October, intends to resign effective July 23. Eddy will assume the duties of Acting CEO through the pending transition.
Eddy currently serves as the senior care living community’s development director. She has an extensive background working with local area nonprofits including leadership of the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care and the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills in addition to previous work with the Arts Council of Moore County and St. Joseph of the Pines.
“We are fortunate to have (Eddy) on our leadership team. The Board and I have great confidence in her ability to steer a steady course forward for us,” said Frizzell.
Penick Village’s longtime CEO Jeff Hutchins retired last fall. The Penick Village Board hired Rick Stiffney of Indiana-based Integrated Leadership and Consultancy to facilitate and guide the organization through its next steps in leadership and long-term direction of the facility.
Frizzell thanked Jennette for delivering “strong, experienced, decisive leadership capable of addressing our near term challenges” while also shoring up the foundation to build Penick Village’s future growth and development.
“Ron Jennette has accomplished the challenge we set out for him - and more. Under his leadership the campus was opened up once more. Our leadership team was reenergized, reorganized and forged together with a unified purpose. He brought clarity, fairness and consistency to processes and policies,” Frizzell stated. “At a time when a steady performance for the business was essential for a host of reasons, Ron provided that.”
Jennette, in a separate letter distributed to staff and residents, said he and his wife are leaving with “wonderful memories of this beautiful place.”
He singled out the careful and prudent work over through the pandemic to open the community for Independent Living residents to more fully enjoy Penick’s amenities. Jennette noted the key reason was to alleviate both the mental and physical fatigue associated with isolation as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
Jennette also spoke of a multi-phase growth plan developed over the past year. It is designed to help Penick Village continue to be a strong, viable senior living community while still allowing the “family size” environment where everyone can know and enjoy each other.
Located on an 38-acre scenic campus near downtown Southern Pines, Penick Village offers a continuing spectrum of services including assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, 150 independent living residences in apartment buildings and cottages, plus the central hub Village House.
