Chip Cromartie has been named chief executive officer at Penick Village, a senior living care facility located near downtown Southern Pines. He will take up his new role on Sep. 7.
He brings extensive experience working with nonprofits and life plan communities in North Carolina. Prior to accepting the position with Penick Village, Cromartie served as an executive vice president with The Well•Spring Group in Greensboro, where he developed and managed Well•Spring Solutions, as well as the subsidiary LLC, Well•Spring Home Care.
Cromartie also serves on the Board of Directors for LeadingAge NC, in addition to various other board and committee positions.
“It is an honor to join Penick Village as the new CEO and to lead such an outstanding team into an exciting future for our residents and the Southern Pines community,” said Cromartie.
The search for new leadership at Penick began last fall following the retirement of longtime CEO Jeff Hutchins. The Board of Directors named interim CEO Ron Jennette last October, who served through July. In recent weeks, Caroline Eddy took on the duties of Acting CEO through the anticipated transition to new leadership.
The CEO Search Committee was appointed after the Penick Board completed an in-depth operational review. Committee members included Bob Darst, Penick Village resident and Life Director; John Frizzell, Board President; Gary Krasicky, Immediate Past President; Sherry Price, Board Secretary, and board members Wayne Robbins and Darlene Vaughn. Rick Stiffney, of Integrated Leadership & Consultancy, and Twila Albrecht, an independent contractor, provided support to the committee.
Cromartie was appointed to his new role by a vote of acclamation by Penick Board of Trustees, after being unanimously recommended by the organization’s CEO Search Committee.
“We are delighted that Chip has agreed to lead Penick Village in the next chapter of its long service to seniors and to the citizens of Moore County,” said John Frizzell, Board President. “We believe we have found in Chip a CEO of character, compassion and conviction, and we look forward to forging an effective partnership with him to meet the needs of our residents, our staff, the community of Southern Pines, and the citizens of Moore County.”
Located on an 38-acre scenic campus near downtown Southern Pines, Penick Village offers a continuing spectrum of services including assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, 150 independent living residences in apartment buildings and cottages, plus the central hub Village House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.