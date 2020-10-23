The Penick Village Board of Directors has named Ron Jennette as interim Chief Executive Officer of the 38-acre senior life care campus in Southern Pines. He starts his new role on Monday, Oct. 26
Jenette has 26 years of experience in the senior services sector, serving as the chief executive in two different large retirement communities. Most recently, he completed an interim CEO position at Friends House, in Sandy Springs, Maryland.
”As the interim executive for Penick, he will oversee all operations, ensure the safety and well-being of residents, and continue the loving mission of the Penick Village family. Ron will be working closely with the Board of Directors in developing long term strategy and determining future leadership needs,” said Board president Gary Krasicky in a news release issued Friday.
In late September, former longtime CEO Jeff Hutchins announced his retirement from Penick Village after serving in his leadership role for 20 years. Caroline Eddy was named acting CEO to provide support for staff and residents during the transition.
Rick Stiffney of Indiana-based Integrated Leadership and Consultancy was hired to facilitate and help guide the Penick Village Board through their next steps in leadership and long-term direction of the facility.
