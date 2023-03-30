The long range planning process continues to advance as the Town Council was briefed Tuesday afternoon about previous and next steps in articulating Southern Pines’ future.
Plan consultant Matt Noonkester with City Explained, Inc spoke about where he and his team are and what the next handful of months will hold for the town.
“We’re moving into a very important phase of the project right now as we start to put pen to paper,” Noonkester said.
The town’s current comprehensive long range plan, last updated in 2016, has been outpaced by growth and no longer adequately reflects what the plan laid out. The new plan will set a framework for how the town directs growth from now to 2040.
Writing the first draft of the land use plan will commence soon and continue through May. Then Noonkester plans to revise the draft while reigniting conversations with the community in June and July. He hopes to finish the plan in August and get it approved by the Town Council.
Engagement So Far
The community has been highly engaged in the feedback process through the various methods of discussions, including workshops, one-on-one conversations, advisory committee meetings and an online survey.
He said the team has held 57 community conversations, 42 more meetings than contractually planned, because of hearing good stories from residents and following threads to learn more.
Ninety-nine people attended the team’s office hours held throughout February, with some residents asking quick questions and others conversing for hours with members of the planning department and Noonkester.
The last, big in-person engagement opportunity — the Growth Choices Workshop — was one of his “favorite and most memorable meetings” because it did not go as planned. The workshop featured six vastly different scenarios of future growth, ranging from no growth to full-steam-ahead growth.
He intended for visitors to view each scenario and leave some sticky note comments. But it turned into a “theater-in-the-round,” with him describing every scenario and answering group questions.
The online survey released after that workshop asked more complex questions about the types of growth people would like to see. 268 residents participated in the survey.
Two books of comments from the survey and various events will be coming out soon. Noonkester said there are over 300 sticky note remarks and more than 1100 remarks from the “why” questions in the survey.
He shared a favorite quote from a resident at an early community event in the process that he felt emulated the community’s spirit:
“I love Southern Pines because I can live in a town where I walk from my home to downtown, to work and to restaurants. I often see friends and other town folks interacting well with out-of-town guests. The secret to this town and its charm is the wonderful, good-hearted and caring people.”
Consultant Takeaways
Noonkester also spoke from his position as an outsider, drawing main takeaways from community conversations and responses to the survey.
He said residents had strong opinions about what is wrong and what needs fixing in town, but there was little consensus on the problems and how to address them. He said this diversity in thought is encouraged, especially since his team presented various future growth options.
Residents resonated with aspects of each growth scenario, like protecting open spaces with slow growth or using infrastructure as a control for types and direction of growth.
Noonkester said there were many negative reactions to current development projects, most large-scale and multi-family projects. Residents also shared mixed emotions about the new town center option, which would create hubs of activity in currently rural areas. People liked the design but worried about changing the rural landscape.
He said there was also “some finger-pointing” from residents about “why things were breaking down in the community.” And while that’s part of a dynamic community, he said planning for the future requires finding “shared winds.”
Future Steps
Writing the first draft is the next big part of the project. Noonkester shared a list of guiding questions that will help him draft the plan. The questions ranged from how much growth is enough for Southern Pines to what tradeoffs people are willing to make.
He shared an example of wanting to preserve trees, saying that keeping more green space while balancing growth means growth could mean building vertically to have a smaller footprint.
“But as we go through this process, the more I’ve learned from the community and the more I can learn from you all (Town Council) about where you stand on some of these questions or issues will help me write a better first-draft document,” Noonkester said.
A big part of the writing process is framing the document to “lead with character,” which he identified as an essential aspect of Southern Pines as it shows a sense of place and the type of people who live here.
Noonkester said the plan would also highlight examples of redevelopment for the town, acknowledging it can only grow so much from its current state before it begins to bulge at its seams.
The new plan will give a “prescription” of how to retrofit the area. Noonkester said his team plans to pull three locations to use as examples for the redesign. The sites could show anything from a mixed-use lot to transitions between different parts of town.
He also clarified that the focus areas are not committed to a redesign or need to change now. The locations will simply give an example of what’s desired in the future.
He suggested Pinecrest Plaza as one of the places and asked the Town Council for further ideas. Planning Director BJ Grieve mentioned the area around Red’s Corner as a good option because of its position as a transitional area and extension of downtown. Council member Ann Petersen suggested Carlisle Street, where the new West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business is.
Noonkester said to “think about what is the optimized Southern Pines” when discussing the town’s future, like a person choosing to better their health.
In other work, the Town Council heard a presentation from representatives of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s rail division. They discussed current efforts to expand high-speed commuter rail services throughout the southeast with the S-Line program. The program would use the CSX-owned S-Line rail as a passenger rail service, extending from Washington, D.C., to Southern Pines.
The Town Council shared a general interest in participating in the program and learned that it could help the effort by writing letters of support for the rail division to use when applying for grants.
