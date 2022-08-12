Engulfed in fear and chaos, dripping and blinded in oil from head to toe, with sinking American battleships, exploding Japanese torpedoes, and death surrounding him, Roy S. “Swede” Boreen, dove into roughly the center of the Pacific Ocean. The date was December 7, 1941. The American naval base at Pearl Harbor in the Territory of Hawaii was being attacked by 353 Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service aircraft in a surprise military strike, decimating most of the base and killing 2,403; Navy 2,008; Army, 218; Marines, 109. In addition there were 68 civilians killed, and 1,178 wounded.
The time of Boreen’s dive was 8:04 a.m. and his 21-jewel Bulova watch was frozen in time when he and it hit the water. The watch is on display at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Roy S. “Swede” Boreen died Saturday, August 6, at his home in Pinehurst’s Brookdale Senior Living. He lived to tell – and tell again and again – the attack on Pearl Harbor that triggered the declaration of World War II. Not only was he a living legend, he was a treasured and cherished member of the Moore County community.
According to a 2021 US Department of Veterans Affairs statistic, 240,329 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive. Its update in September is anticipated to be less than 150,000.
The following is a compilation of words written by and about Swede Boreen including edited excerpts from the archives of The Pilot and the National World War II museum, and Boreen’s friends and family.
The Day that Defined Swede and the World
After completing three months of boot training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Boreen was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma (BB-37).
He reported aboard and was assigned to the 3rd Division Deck Force where his job was to help clean and maintain the ship. He scrubbed the Oklahoma’s wooden deck every Friday with a sandstone or “holystone.” After two years, Boreen was promoted and transferred to the ship’s disbursement office.
He was 21 years old that morning, working as usual in the ship's pay office. At 7:55, the alarm sounded.
"General quarters! General quarters!"
Boreen ran to the office window and looked out just in time to see the rising sun on the wing of a Japanese Kate bomber that had just released its first torpedo for his ship.
"I could see the pilot's face, grinning, as he went by," he says. "There were 40 that came - in droves of three - dropping torpedoes loaded with 450 pounds of explosives."
About then, the first of nine torpedoes hit the Oklahoma. Boreen ran for his battle station down on deck three where he'd be supplying ammunition. Once there, he began closing watertight doors. Just as he hammered in the final twist-over lock on one compartment, a torpedo hit a fuel tank in the next.
Boreen was suddenly covered with oil. Water poured through a hatch to the deck above.
Time to go.
He made his way up a ladder to deck two, where he saw two shipmates, one wounded. Somebody was about to lock down the hatch to the main deck above. Boreen headed for its ladder.
"Hold it! We are coming up!" he shouted, and beckoned to the others. "Let's get out of here!"
They weren't coming.
"Swede, this ship is only going to go over so much," one said. "We're staying here."
When he came up from the third deck, he heard the ship had taken three torpedoes. He climbed over onto the starboard side just in time to see the flagship go.
"Just then, I saw this one big bomb hit the Arizona. I saw the Arizona go up," he says. "Flames rose hundreds of feet. It was reported later that we took nine torpedoes. We were moored outboard of another ship, the USS Maryland, on 'battleship row.' My eyes caught a Zero coming in, so I jumped in the water."
Vivid Memories
He took refuge behind the barrier separating the battleships, watching in horror and revulsion as a Japanese plane swept through twice, firing point blank at helpless figures on deck or struggling in the sea.
"As the fighter passed, a lot of my shipmates that came up were on the hull or in the water," he says. "Every one of them was killed."
Boreen made it to the Maryland and climbed aboard. Sailors there helped him clean off the oil and gave him clean clothes.
Boreen saw the second attack at 8:45 a.m. from the Maryland. After a couple of hours, Oklahoma survivors were ordered to report to Ford Island, the small isle in the harbor that is still home to administrative offices. When he got there, he found he was the only survivor from the pay office.
Every Detail
Boreen collected every detail of the raid.
"There were 94 ships of the U.S. Navy in Pearl Harbor that Sunday morning," he says. "Of these, 70 were combat vessels: eight battleships, eight heavy/light cruisers, 29 destroyers, four submarines, along with many other auxiliary vessels."
The island of Oahu had half a dozen airfields in 1941, where 347 different types of airplanes stood clustered - wing tip to wing tip - stationary targets sitting in the early Sunday morning sun waiting for destruction.
"The U.S. Pacific fleet would have been crippled, but for one thing," Boreen says. "Their three aircraft carrier battle groups were at sea that day."
A Japanese battle force bound for the Hawaiian Islands departed northern Japan on Nov. 26, 1941, preparing to attack Pearl Harbor even though talks were still going on in Washington, D.C., between the U.S. and Japanese envoys. They were under strict radio silence and traveled 3,394 nautical miles from the islands of Japan to Oahu, following an oversea route that took them far to the north of normal shipping lanes.
The Oklahoma had been at sea doing target practice for days prior to the attack.
"We were operating off Molokai on Friday, Dec. 5, firing our big 14-inch guns," he says. "The 'Okie' had 10 14-inch guns with five forward (turrets one and two) and five aft (turrets three and four). Turret number two shot the target out of the water, and word was passed that we would stay underway for the weekend. A new target from Pearl would be available on Monday."
The Oklahoma remained at sea that Friday evening under "darken ship" procedures - running lights only. Its two destroyer escorts reported they were picking up sonar sounds of submarines in the area; they knew they were being followed.
A change of orders sent them back to Pearl in time to be torpedoed.
"That was our flagship for Battleship Division 1. We got into port around 8:30 a.m. and moored outboard of the Maryland in berth F-5, Battleship Row."
Quiet Morning Shattered
It was a quiet Saturday in Honolulu. Sunday was different.
"The Japanese leader of the first wave fired two flares from his rocket pistol, one at 7:40 a.m. and another at 7:50 a.m., to begin the attack," Boreen says. "He shouted into his radio, 'Tora! Tora! Tora!' (Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!) - code words which told the entire Japanese Navy that the attack had begun, and they had caught the U.S. Pacific fleet by complete surprise."
Five minutes after the second flare, the first wave swept in. Fifty-one VAL dive bombers, 43 Zero fighters, 40 Kate torpedo bombers and 49 high-level bombers, and 343 combat aircraft in all. In less than an hour, the mission was complete.
Their approach had not gone entirely without notice, Boreen discovered. He found that on the northern tip of the island, two Army privates assigned to man the Signal Corps' new mobile radar station at Opana had seen a huge blip fill their screen.
"At first, they thought something was wrong with the controls," Boreen says. "Judging by the speed, the blip had to be a huge flight of planes 139 miles to the north. They phoned an alert to the information center at Fort Shafter, but there was nobody at the plotting table to take their information."
A few minutes later, the officer in charge called back to say he thought they were B-17s coming in from the West Coast.
"Soon after the Pearl Harbor bombing started, a call came into the headquarters of the Hawaii Medical Association," Boreen says. "The voice just said, 'Pearl Harbor! Ambulances! For God's sake, hurry!' Within minutes doctors and -volunteers stripped the insides of over a hundred delivery trucks of every description, equipped them with previously prepared stretcher frames, and were speeding to the scene of the action."
Women of the motor corps, in every conceivable type of vehicle, were carrying men to Pearl Harbor as quickly as they could. The three-lane -highway was an inferno. Army trucks, official and unofficial emergency wagons, ambulances, Red Cross cars and hundreds of taxis rushed officers and men to their battle stations, -screaming up and down that six-mile road.
Later Discoveries
It was estimated later that nine Japanese type 91 aerial torpedoes (each packed with 452 pounds of high explosives) struck the Oklahoma. It took the ship less than 15 minutes to capsize to an angle of 151.5 degrees, he said.
Of 1,379 men aboard, fully a quarter of its officers and a third of its enlisted personnel were dead or missing. Only 35 bodies out of the 443 casualties were ever identified. About 408 are buried in mass graves in Hawaii National Cemetery in Punchbowl Crater - marked as unknown.
One more recent discovery pleased Boreen. Researchers from the Hawaii Undersea Lab found one of the midget submarines about three miles off Pearl Harbor under 1,200 of water where the destroyer USS Ward had sunk it at about 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941. The researchers said their discovery is evidence the U.S. military fired the first shot and inflicted the first casualties against the invasion from Japan.
"Strangely enough, the first shot of the battle of Oahu came from an American ship instead of a Japanese aircraft," he says. "The first bloodshed was Japanese."
Boreen often thought about what could have happened had Japan and Germany succeeded.
"Yellowing paperwork from World War II indicates Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany tentatively agreed to take over the United States and Canada with Japan getting Alaska, Hawaii, and the mainland's West Coast back to the Rockies."
***
Roy S. “Swede” Boreen was born July 30, 1920 in Minneapolis, Minn., to John and Tekla Boreen, Swedish immigrants. His parents and two of his seven siblings were born in Sweden and immigrated to Minnesota in 1908. He was eager to join the Navy as his father had been in the Swedish Navy and openly wished that at least one of his sons would carry on that tradition. Swede decided that he would be the one to follow in his father’s footsteps and following his 18th birthday, Swede enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1938. He met Cora Evans, the love of his life, in Honolulu, Hawaii, in June 1945. She worked in stock tracing at the Hawaiian Air Depot, Hickam Field. On Jan. 20, 1946, they were married in San Francisco.
After 21 years of service, Swede retired from the U. S. Navy as Chief Warrant Officer W4 in September 1959.The couple lived and worked in Falls Church, Va., for the next 20 years.
They moved to Pinehurst in June 1982, where they purchased a home and joined the Pinehurst Country Club. They both enjoyed golfing and volunteering in the community. Cora Boreen passed away in June 2004. Swede continued to enjoy his friends and family and relished any time spent recognizing and honoring soldiers, veterans, and the story of Pearl Harbor.
Terri Brinkmeier, Boreen’s niece, wrote, “Swede Boreen was a great American. His life changed on December 7, 1941 when his battleship, the USS Oklahoma, took 9 torpedoes and capsized. He jumped in the water and was strafed by Japanese Zero fighter planes.
From that day on, he was dedicated to making sure his shipmates would not be forgotten. Swede and his good friend, John Mims (a survivor of the Bataan Death March) made countless presentations to schools and civic organizations to tell their stories. Even in his later years, his patriotism and resolve to tell the Pearl Harbor story never wavered. Swede had a long and wonderful life filled with excitement, adventure, friends, and the love of his life, Cora. Swede was a great example to all of a life well-lived.”
Executive Director Elizabeth Lipsey Crawford of Brookdale Pinehurst said, “We are honored to have gotten to know someone from such a pivotal time in history. Swede was like a walking history book; he always shared his experiences with anyone he met. Our beloved Swede’s infectious energy, smile, and joy will definitely be missed.”
Marva and Tommy Kirk, two of Boreen’s dearest friends, wrote: “We came to know Swede well through his 16+ years of travels with us. He joined us on so many tours – numerous local NC tours, the Broadway shows in Raleigh and in Durham, and frequent overnight tours.
He was such a loving friend. Probably our favorite memory was when we all went to see the WWII Memorial in Washington DC the weekend before it was dedicated. We visited Arlington National Cemetery where his wife Cora was buried and where he will join her now.
He always sat on the bus behind Tommy when he drove and was a very important part of our family. He even had his own Kirk Tours Engraved Name tag he wore every tour along with his WWII cap.
He was a thoughtful, loving man; a birthday, wedding anniversary or holiday didn’t go by without us receiving a Hallmark card in the mail from him letting us know how much he loved and cared for us. He always greeted and left me with a kiss on my cheek or my hand and a handshake for Tommy. He was a true treasured friend; we will miss him until we meet again.”
Boreen traditionally ended every speech or recognition by reciting these words,
Man must begin to live as one
No matter what the cost.
For all who died that Sunday morn
We bow our heads and pray.
For them, please grant them peace.
For us … a better way.
Funeral Arrangements are pending, but will include a memorial service at Village Chapel in Pinehurst and a burial at Arlington National Cemetery. Kirk Tours will provide opportunities for travel to the military funeral. Contact sam@thepilot.com or (678)577-6183.
