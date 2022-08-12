Engulfed in fear and chaos, dripping and blinded in oil from head to toe, with sinking American battleships, exploding Japanese torpedoes, and death surrounding him, Roy S. “Swede” Boreen, dove into roughly the center of the Pacific Ocean. The date was December 7, 1941. The American naval base at Pearl Harbor in the Territory of Hawaii was being attacked by 353 Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service aircraft in a surprise military strike, decimating most of the base and killing 2,403; Navy 2,008; Army, 218; Marines, 109. In addition there were 68 civilians killed, and 1,178 wounded. 

The time of Boreen’s dive was 8:04 a.m. and his 21-jewel Bulova watch was frozen in time when he and it hit the water. The watch is on display at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. 

Roy “Swede” Boreen was aboard the USS Oklahoma when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. The World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in July at Brookdale Assisted Living & Memory Care in Pinehurst, where a caravan rode through the parking lot in his honor. This photograph was The Pilot’s second most popular Instagram post of 2020.
R.S. “Swede” Boreen during a U.S. war bond drive at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1944. On that day, he went aboard his former ship, the USS Oklahoma, and had his picture taken on the same ladder he was climbing the morning the Japanese attacked. The photo appeared the next day on the front page of the Honolulu Star Bulletin. (Photograph courtesy of R.S. “Swede” Boreen)
Pearl Harbor survivor Roy "Swede" Boreen gives the thumbs up to the crowd at a special remembrance Dec. 7 in the village of Pinehurst to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack. 
Nonagenarian veterans are pictured with golfer emeritus Peggy Kirk Bell Ð Jim Beach, Robert Johnson, Sweede Boreen, Bill Hipple, Roy Hanna, Ed Cotrell
Swede Boreen with friends Tommy and Marva Kirk

