You can’t throw a golf ball in Pinehurst without hitting a retired marketing executive, but Paul Dunn was the only one who found a second calling in Donald Ross.
The grandfather of golf architecture died in 1948, 51 years before Dunn and his wife B.J. moved to Pinehurst. The time lapse soon evaporated as Dunn immersed himself in volunteering as historian for the Newcomers Club. He later spent five years as the Pinehurst Golf and Country Club, now Pinehurst Resort, historian.
And when he wasn’t focused on golf and Ross, Abraham Lincoln held a particular fascination. Dunn’s final work, the fourth installation in a speculative history series titled “Secret War Diaries of Abraham Lincoln,” published in late 2020.
Dunn died on Friday at the age of 93.
The Long Island native enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school in 1946. Dunn later attended college and law school at night while working as a copywriter. From 1950 to 1952 he published and wrote a small newspaper “Around Town,” in his hometown of Oceanside, New York.
The paper may have been short-lived, but Dunn’s writing became a lifelong avocation. So, in a way, did his Democratic politics. After he moved to Moore County, Dunn never found the success he’d had being elected to the borough council in Ramsey, New Jersey.
But he discovered something else: a kindred spirit echoing through two generations.
Ross immigrated to the United States at the end of the 19th century, where he found the game to be the exclusive preserve of the elite. The 400 courses he went on to design appealed to what Dunn called “the highest common denominator,” golfers like the everymen he’d known in Scotland who played purely for fun.
That resonated with Dunn, who dubbed his social golfing group The Titanium Whistles in a gentle lampoon of the more prestigious Tin Whistles. The oldest men’s golfing group in the country requires a Pinehurst Country Club membership to join.
Dunn and his wife B.J. published their first compendium of Ross-designed courses that are open to the public in 2001: “Great Donald Ross Courses You Can Play.” Even now, about 20 Donald Ross courses in North Carolina remain publicly accessible.
“Not many people know that Donald Ross was a champion of public golf and municipal golf. Few people have focused on that aspect of his career — and none like Paul Dunn,” said Richard Mandell, a Pinehurst-based golf architect who has led the rehabilitation of Ross-designed courses around the East Coast.
“His book and his passion, so to speak, has brought a lot of Donald Ross courses back to the limelight for the masses. All those courses are municipal. They’re not resort courses, so they're reasonably priced.”
Dunn reissued “Great Donald Ross Courses Everyone Can Play” in 2017. The couple visited 18 states to play every one of the 94 courses listed before B.J. died in 2015. The second version was updated to reflect changes in courses’ public status and add courses that had been renovated in greater fidelity to Ross’ original design.
“That book required several years researching more than 325 Ross golf courses to learn their histories and information about the courses,” Dunn told The Pilot in 2017. “We flew to Scotland and visited his home, played the Royal Dornoch Golf Club where Ross learned his craft, and met the management of Royal St. Andrews, where Ross learned green keeping and became a talented golfer. Much of our research was aided by the Tufts Archives.”
A few years ago Dunn mounted a campaign for the U.S. Postal Service to issue a commemorative stamp in Ross’ on the occasion of his 150th birthday in 2022. Throughout the course of his research, he spent countless hours in the Tufts Archives in Pinehurst — so many that he dedicated “Great Donald Ross Courses Everyone Can Play” to its director, Audrey Moriarty, and volunteers.
Dunn was an ardent advocate for the Given Memorial LIbrary and Tufts Archives throughout discussions with the Village of Pinehurst about taking over ownership. The Given Memorial board and Village Council reached an agreement a year ago, and the complete transfer is planned for this spring — setting the stage for expansion of the library and archives in their historic home on the Village Green.
The postal service ultimately decided to honor Arnold Palmer, another golf hero with Pinehurst ties, with a forever stamp in 2020. So this November, it will be up to Moriarty to commemorate Ross’ birthday with the promised “wee dram of Scotch.”
“Paul had done some courses that people didn’t realize were Ross courses that were later included in the book,” said Moriarty. “He was a strong advocate for Ross-designed golf courses, the stamp. Any recognition for him was a mini-quest for Paul.
“He also supported the library through all the different conversations about the outcome of Given Memorial Library and the Tufts archives would be and he was always supportive of the library. It was a special place for him.”
Dunn is survived by 10 children and more than 50 grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Tee of the Sandhills at firstteesandhills.org.
