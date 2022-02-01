9th of September

Founded in 1999 and purchased in 2000 by Eugenie Wing, her family thanks the community for its support and looks forward to continuing 9th of September’s legacy. Contributed photo

9th of September, a local paint-your-own pottery shop on NE Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines, is closing its location of 22 years following the passing of longtime owner, Eugenie Wing.

Wing’s family is working together with 9th of September staff to determine next steps for the business.

Eugenie Wing

“While we were not able to secure our current location for the future, it is our hope that the 9th of September will reopen in a new location in the coming months,” said Laura Parker, Eugenie Wing’s daughter.

The last day to paint at the current location will be Saturday, Feb. 12. To ensure that all patrons have the opportunity to pick up their finished pottery, 9th of September staff asks that all pottery be picked up no later than Saturday, Feb. 19.

The pottery shop was founded in 1999 and purchased in 2000 by Wing, who was immensely proud to contribute to the vibrance of the Southern Pines community. The family thanks the community for its support and looks forward to continuing 9th of September’s legacy.

