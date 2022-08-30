Master Sgt. Matthew Williams (2nd from left), a Medal of Honor recipient, with Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag (ret.), Brig. Gen. Ferd Irizarry (ret.) and Spike Smith, founder of Patriot Foundation. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Sacrifices in the name of God and country are made not only on the battlefield. For families of service members, especially those fallen, wounded or seriously ill, the impact of war can be devastating.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Patriot Foundation presented its Soldiers Appreciation dinner to honor and recognize those sacrifices and to celebrate over $2.2 million in scholarship funds awarded by the organization since January.
Held at The Carolina Hotel’s Grand Ballroom, guests included U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, who represents Moore County; State Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger; State Rep. Jamie Boles, whose district includes much of Moore County; senior military officers and retired veterans, active duty personnel, two Medal of Honor awardees, a Gold Star family, corporate donors and two-time U.S. Open Champion Curtis Strange.
Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, U.S. Army (ret.), president of the Patriot Foundation and former commanding officer of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, served as master of ceremonies. Primarily a volunteer nonprofit organization, Patriot Foundation has granted almost $3 million in scholarships funds over the past three years, bringing the total to over $9 million awarded since 2003, through partners serving families in the areas of Fort Bragg, Fort Campbell, Ky., and Fort Carson, Colo.
Importantly, the N.C. Patriot Star Family Recovery Scholarship program receives $700,000 in recurring funds annually from the state to assist eligible family members who wish to attend post-secondary institutions in North Carolina.
“This is the first time the state has partnered with a private nonprofit to benefit military families,” Sonntag said, noting there were 44 sponsors and co-sponsors from the General Assembly who supported the bipartisan NC Patriot Star Family Scholarship Act. Additionally, last year, state legislators secured a one-time $10 million grant funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that will be distributed over a five-year period to eligible students.
“The pandemic has not slowed this foundation down at all, it has only re-energized our efforts to ensure those in need get the support they so richly deserve,” Sonntag said.
Carson Cole, a recent N.C. State graduate and recipient of a Patriot Foundation scholarship, was the keynote speaker. Cole’s father, CW4 Brent Cole, with the 82nd Airborne, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009 during his third combat deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
“My dad was truly a hero and someone I could look up to,” Cole said, who was barely 10 years old at the time. “He was my best friend.”
Cole said the scholarship award had allowed him to focus on his studies, and brought joy and also solemn remembrance of those lost and the kindness of those who had contributed to his education. “I don’t know what else to say, except ‘thank you.”
Patriot Foundation Board Member Ed Broyhill introduced the newly established Gen. Ray Odierno Scholarship Fund, which aims to raise a $10 million endowment. Other speakers included Amanda Radcliff, of Vertex, Inc., presented with the Exemplary Patriot Award; Sen. Berger, presented with the Exceptional Legislative Leadership Award; Rep. Dean Arp, presented with the Outstanding Public Service Award.
Army Master Sgt. Matt Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient who led a counterattack while stationed in Afghanistan in 2008, was named Patriot Honoree.
Williams, a Moore County resident, spoke of values including courage, citizenship, patriotism, integrity and commitment, which he said he’d seen embodied on the ground in Afghanistan.
“It taught me what service really was … and I got to see what service can do over a lifetime,” Williams said, reflecting on the Patriot Foundation’s mission to take care of those left behind. “It is our duty to take care of our servicemen and women. And if you haven’t served, all I ask is that you be a citizen worth serving for.”
Gen. Dan Allyn, U.S. Army (ret.) offered closing remarks and a call to action to support the Patriot Foundation’s mission and the newly established Gen. Ray Odierno Scholarship Fund. “Words whisper, but actions thunder,” he said.
