Barrett Walker had been named executive director of the Patriot Foundation. Founded in 2003 and based in Pinehurst, the Patriot Foundation provides post-secondary educational scholarships to the children and spouses of service men and women killed, wounded, injured or who became seriously ill while serving our nation. To date, the organization has distributed over $7 million to families through their network of strategic nonprofit partners.
Walker has worked in the nonprofit sector for over ten years and has extensive experience in nonprofit administration, leadership, strategy and public relations. A graduate of the College of Charleston, most recently she served as executive director for Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, a human services agency assisting low income families. In addition to her professional experience, Walker is a member and former board member of Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills and has served on the board of directors for MooreHealth. She and her husband, a retired Air Force veteran, live in Whispering Pines.
“I am so impressed with the commitment and dedication of Patriot Foundation’s board, volunteers and partners,” said Walker. “They are poised and committed to increasing their reach to military families. I look forward being a part of their important work supporting those who served our country.”
“Patriot Foundation is pleased that Barrett is joining our organization as its new executive director. She brings with her a wealth of experience working in nonprofit spaces which can only benefit Patriot Foundation’s continued efforts towards providing educational scholarships to our nation’s service members, veterans and their families in recognition of their sacrifices,” said Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, USA (Ret.), president of Patriot Foundation.
