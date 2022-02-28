After three months of debate, the Southern Pines Town Council approved the contentious Patrick's Pointe apartment complex development in a 4-1 vote at its meeting Monday. Councilmember Ann Petersen was the sole dissenting vote.
Developer Logan Burnett of 1700, LLC, presented his vision in December for the 25.4-acre wooded property located on U.S. 1, five blocks from Broad Street. The proposed development includes a 266-unit apartment complex, with several three-story and two-story buildings. Space for an adjoining office building next to the highway is also included in the development.
Residents of the adjacent Village Green neighborhood had protested the proposed development along U.S. 1 since it was first brought to the council in mid-December. The homeowners hired an attorney to oppose Patrick's Pointe during the hearing for its approval. The council extended that hearing in December and January before closing the debate at their meeting on Feb. 8.
For those who had waited patiently through those 13-some hours of discussion, a quick decision did not materialize immediately. First, council members weighed the “findings of fact” that would form the basis of any decision. Few changes came from this discussion, as it was clear that the developers would not amend plans further than they already had to meet the council’s requests.
Ultimately, the town approved the proposal on the conditions that Burnett and his team work with them to create a satisfactory sidewalk plan for the area, as well as maintain 30 feet of “undisturbed natural buffer” between Village Green and Patrick’s Pointe.
Council members qualified their decision based on the legal circumstances of the matter. Because the opposition failed to provide any "expert witness" or evidence that could be held up in court — such as a traffic impact analysis — council members argued that their hands were tied in the matter.
"It's a difficult decision between what's ethical and what's legal," Mayor Carol Haney said. "And I always heavily lean on ethical, but in a court of law, it's got to be what's legal."
Haney said that if the town rejected the proposal, she was certain that the developers would appeal the decision in court. In this regard, she said it was in the town's best interest to avoid costly legal fees that would ensue as a result of the appeal.
In her dissent, Petersen argued that a case could be made against the developers based on faults in the evidence and testimony they presented.
“The evidence does not necessarily work on behalf of the applicant all the time,” she said.
Petersen said the original traffic impact analysis that the developers submitted contained a “sloppiness” and failed to include “major arteries” in its predictions of future traffic outcomes as a result of the project. She noted that there was no guarantee that the developers would do anything from an additional 2,100 trips onto U.S. 1 everyday as a result of the project.
Petersen also took issue with the assurances given by the developers that the project would not create additional noise from construction and people, a claim she said was “speculative in nature.” Moreover, she argued that the developers’ property value assessment did not adequately capture whether Patrick’s Pointe would diminish the values of Village Green.
Southern Pines resident Suzanne Coleman said she was disappointed by the council’s decision.
She drew comparisons to a 2016 attempt to develop the site for 288 apartments.
“While this was a difficult vote, I'm disappointed that the council approved a project almost identical in every respect to the (2016) project, which was denied by a significantly more experienced council using the same UDO, CLRP and future land use map,” Coleman wrote in an email to The Pilot.
“Nothing has changed in the interim,” she added.
The council rejected that prior development on the grounds that it did not fit with the zoning designation because it included only multi-family plans, not offices as well. Notably, the developers this time included an office building in the plans but said during the debate they had no present plans to build the proposed office building unless demand surfaced.
The Patrick’s Pointe project is actually the third attempt to develop that particular site. Leith Automotive sought 20 years ago to develop the property as a car dealership. The company sued the town after the council rezoned the site for multi-family housing. The case went up to the N.C. Court of Appeals, which ruled in favor of the town. Leith went on to sell the land.
Council members did not hedge around the fact that their decision Monday would be upsetting to many constituents. Haney noted that quasi-judicial hearings such as this one are set to favor developers, not residents, who do not always have access to the same expensive resources.
The council also took the hearing as a push to modify the town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), a document that outlines the town’s goals and requirements for planned development. That document hasn’t been updated in at least five years, despite the influx of new developers looking to build in Southern Pines.
In other business Monday, the council:
* approved the first phase of the Waterworks development across the street from Reservoir Park on Central Drive;
* approved plans for a retail center on the corner of Morganton and Brucewood Roads;
* discussed a street resurfacing contract for the current year; and
* heard an update on the Southern Pines skatepark project.
