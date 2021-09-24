U.S. Senate candidate Pat McCrory visited Pinehurst on Thursday, meeting with potential donors at a fundraising dinner held at Forest Creek. The seven-term Charlotte mayor and former governor of North Carolina is seeking to fill the senatorial seat next year held now by Republican Richard Burr, who is not seeking re-election.
“It is good to be back in Moore County. Pinehurst is such an important tourist attraction and brand for the state. It is far beyond golf, it is about travel and tourism. That is a huge part of our economic development and that helps to bring more business to North Carolina,” McCrory said, speaking to The Pilot.
He also noted the area’s direct connection to the military and said it is “kind of ironic” to see people looking to leave major cities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and choose to live in more rural places like Moore County.
“That brand has brought people here.”
McCrory is the most well-known name on the crowded Republican primary ballot for the 2022 election. He faces Jennifer Banwart, Lee Brian, Ted Budd, Carlton Ellerby, James Gagham, Benjamin Griffiths, Kenneth Harper, Lichia SIbhatu, and Mark Walter, according to filings with the State Board of Elections.
At the North Carolina GOP convention held this summer, former President Donald Trump endorsed Budd.
McCrory, who has already raised over $1.2 million toward his campaign, said he is not seeking endorsements from any current or past officials. Instead he wants to run on his own record of accomplishments. He would not speculate on how much money he hoped to raise at the Forest Creek fundraising event on Thursday, but said he was looking forward to spending time among his supporters.
“I am running against Washington insiders...We need to return to fiscal conservatism in both parties. We’ve lost total focus.”
During his one-term governorship, from 2013 to 2017, McCrory steered North Carolina toward more jobs and a lower unemployment rate. The shift caught the attention of Forbes magazine which ranked the state as second-best in the country for business.
McCrory was also generally credited for his handling of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Matthew, in the eastern part of the state, and wildfires that impacted the western areas.
But he was criticized for his less-than-elegant handling of voter-ID laws he enacted that federal courts later determined were unconstitutional and deemed racially targeted. He was also accused of gerrymandering and for his handling of environmental issues, which he disputes.
However, McCrory is most widely remembered for the self-inflicted disaster of House Bill 2, also known as HB 2 or more simply “the bathroom bill.” Passed and signed within the same night of its proposal, the controversial policy received international press coverage and cost the state upwards of $3.76 billion in lost revenue, the Associated Press projected. Lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper repealed HB2 shortly after he took office in March 2017.
McCrory said he is running for office again because of what he sees happening in Washington, D.C., particularly when it comes to spending.
“We used to complain about a billion-dollar bill, now we’re talking in the trillions. We need to worry about the next generation, not just the next election,” he said. “I am running to protect the American dream. We need to fight for responsible spending.”
In August, the U.S. Senate approved the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $1.2 trillion package includes funding for roads, bridges, electric vehicles, broadband, water infrastructure and resilience in the power grid, among other priorities. It is considered part of a two-track strategy to enact passage of a larger $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill outlined by President Joe Biden.
McCrory described himself as more of an “Eisenhower infrastructure guy,” alluding to the development of a network of highways in the 1950s and 1960s that transformed the country.
“We don’t need to redefine the term ‘infrastructure.’ If you’re going to spend money on infrastructure it should be for roads, rails and airports. Don’t hide that you are spending it on other things.
“It is important to distinguish between real infrastructure and fake infrastructure. Spending money on human services, that is not infrastructure, that is social spending,” McCrory said. “We are redefining the word in an Orwellian way and growing the nanny state.”
McCrory also strongly opposed the increase in federal unemployment assistance, issued during the pandemic, that he believes led to the labor shortages seen across the board at this point.
“We shouldn’t pay people to do something they ought to do anyway,” he said.
During his time as governor, the community college system in North Carolina was strengthened, he said, and he’d like to continue that work.
“Jobs that pay well are in the trades. People who build things, repair things, those are talents where there is a major shortage,” McCrory said, noting his former chief of staff now heads up the state’s community college system. “We should be investing in education efforts that meet market needs. We have a shortage of mechanics and truck drivers. Those are the kind of things where there should be an emphasis. We need to put the education focus where the demand is.”
McCrory said education and employment helps people build their American dream. But, he noted, individual results of effort should not be expected to be equal or equitable.
“This new term of equitable results is not the American dream. Equal opportunity is the American dream.”
In 2013, McCrory worked to reduce unemployment compensation and said it was “the best decision I made,” because it reduced the number of people filing for benefits.
“I want to use my experience as governor. For the federal government to pay more unemployment, that has tragic consequences. I did the opposite and the results showed huge positives for our state,” McCrory said, “though I caught a lot of heat for it.”
Other priorities that McCrory singled out include energy — he favors use of natural gas — and focusing on stronger enforcement on immigration. He said the country needs to shore up the U.S./Mexican border and would support using the National Guard to help with that effort.
“When any one part of the immigration system is broken, the whole system is broken,” he said. “If you have Mexican drug cartels coming into our country, the ramification impacts North Carolina. This is not just a Southern border issue.”
McCrory also said the U.S. State Department needs to be more transparent and alert state and local leadership of incoming migrant families, including Afghan refugees, when they are being resettled in their areas.
“Governors and mayors should be notified because this has an impact on schools, social services, police. It is a burden on the infrastructure,” he said.
“Being a former mayor, I inherited a high murder rate (in Charlotte) and reduced it by working directly with the federal government in taking down major gangs. We targeted the top 100 criminals,” McCrory said. “That is the kind of experience that is needed in D.C.”
Protecting law enforcement is another priority. McCrory said that anyone who attacks police — “whether it is Antifa or a Proud Boy” — must be prosecuted.
“There is no excuse and we need both sides of the aisle to say that. You do not destroy a City Hall and you do not try to destroy The Capitol,” McCrory said. “There is no excuse to attack police in Portland, Oregon, or in Washington, D.C.”
Returning to the topic of voter rights, McCrory said it is important to protect the integrity of the ballot, “and that is coming from someone who lost an election.”
“My biggest concern is ballot harvesting, and taking away the confidentiality of ‘one person one vote,’” he said.
He believes there is a danger with mail-in ballots and that some groups, such as labor or union bosses, encourage people to vote a particular way. While the opportunity to vote from home was important during the pandemic, he cautions that the intention of mail-in ballots was for overseas military, the elderly and infirm.
“Everyone else should find time to vote (in-person),” McCrory said, noting that a “few weeks” was an appropriate length of time for an early voting period.
Congress is currently considering a bill, the For the People Act also known as H.R. 1, that would expand voting rights and also aims to reduce the influence of money flowing into political debates; however, McCrory said it is flawed legislation.
“H.R. 1, I think, is a disaster. I don’t think the federal government should take over elections,” he said. “Elections are the states’ responsibilities. I don’t want to see a federal takeover of something that is a state responsibility.I’m in favor of government that is closest to the people.”
