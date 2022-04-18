An Aberdeen man riding as a passenger died as a result of a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning.
The accident occurred on the on ramp of Old U.S. 1 merges onto U.S. 1 South at approximately 1:10 a.m. Friday, Southern Pines Police Deputy Chief Charles Campbell said.
The deceased victim was identified as Timothy Lee Kiser, of Quail Lane in Aberdeen, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was Kiser's wife, Lisa, and was airlifted to a regional trauma center following the accident, after being extracted from the vehicle.
The passenger vehicle ran off the road to the left side and into a cement support column for the bridge.
Campbell said that the driver last was in stable condition as of Monday, and the incident will be further investigated by taking account from the driver to go along with information gathered by investigators on the scene Friday night.
