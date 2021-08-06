Delinquency among minors is on the rise in Moore County, according to information presented Tuesday to the local Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
David Wall, a juvenile court counselor supervisor with the N.C. Department of Public Safety, told the committee that 257 complaints about “juvenile crimes and activity” have been filed so far this year in Moore County. That’s a 73-percent increase from the same time last year, when only 148 complaints had been filed.
“Crime is picking up,” Wall said, adding that the complaints filed this year involved “41 distinct juveniles,” compared with 48 individuals in 2019. “We’ve got a small population that’s committing a lot of crimes.”
Wall said 155 of this year’s complaints, or about 60 percent, were serious offenses. Eighty-four of the offenses were minor, 10 were violent offenses and eight were so-called status offenses, which can include non-crimes like truancy and running away from home.
Wall emphasized the need to launch a “school-justice partnership” in Moore County, noting that school-related incidents accounted for about 60 percent local complaints recorded before the pandemic. Such partnerships are designed to “enhance collaboration and coordination among schools, mental and behavioral health specialists, law enforcement and juvenile justice officials to help students succeed in school and prevent negative outcomes for youth and communities,” according to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.
“We all know that once a child has that first contact with juvenile justice, the likelihood of them continuing on to adulthood crime increases,” Wall said. “We’re trying to avoid kids coming into contact with the courts and the trauma that has on them.”
Daniel Sevigny, a consultant from DPS, said 40 counties across the state have already drafted memorandums of understanding to establish school-justice partnerships. “That’s what I hope we can bring to Moore County,” he said.
Addressing the committee, Anthony McCauley, founder of the local youth outreach group Males of Distinction, said the creation of a school-justice partnership would be a “major step for this county.” Still, he expressed concern that the project might fail to move forward without support from the Moore County Board of Education.
“This will be big for Moore County, and we need to do some strategic planning to get it done,” McCauley said. “But I’m worried about our stakeholders. Could all of our efforts to create a school-justice partnership be knocked down by the school board? Could we get the first steps out of the way and then all of a sudden it gets halted during a school board meeting?”
Sevigny volunteered to spearhead an effort to bolster awareness of the proposed partnership. He requested a list of the county’s “big players” in order to put “a bug in their ear” about the program.
“If you know somebody who is going to be opposed to this, that’s who I want to reach out to,” he said. “That’s who I want to get the most information to so that they understand what we’re doing and how we’re trying to make an impact.”
