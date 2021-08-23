A porch roof overhang collapsed Monday morning at the new food truck campus building under construction near downtown Southern Pines.
Three workers with Elite Roofing were taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, reported Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron.
According to Cameron, who inspected the site immediately following the incident, the roof may not have had enough support “for the amount of weight on that section,” with a combination of materials, equipment and the workers.
All three workers were on top of the roof and the structure had temporary bracing, “just not enough,” Cameron said, noting it was fortunate that no other workers were underneath the roof when the accident occurred.
Heavy rains over the weekend left visibly muddy areas around the exterior rear elevation where the porch and a side overhang collapsed. The primary structure suffered minor damage.
The worksite is closed while further investigation is conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Rachel Jurgens, owner of the Pony Espresso and the new Red’s Corner food truck campus, initiated the 911 call. She was working in her drive-up coffee shop at the corner of Morganton Road and old U.S. 1 when the collapse occurred.
“My builder has been absolutely amazing and so patient with this project. The roofers had gotten started this morning and expected to be finished with the entire project today,” Jurgens said.
The project site includes a small two-story building with storage on the ground floor and a bar and restrooms on a lower walk-out level. Six food truck stations and picnic tables will be located also on the sloped rear portion of the property.
RedBrand Construction, a locally-based company, is the general contractor.
Jurgens said construction work had been expected to wrap in October.
“I really just wanted to build something cool and they were doing such a great job,” Jurgens said. “I am just glad the workers were wearing their harnesses when this happened and truly hope no one was seriously injured.”
The construction site is less than a block away from the new Fidelity Bank branch where three workers were injured in January. High winds were suspected as a possible cause in that incident when the workers were entrapped by collapsing roof trusses.
