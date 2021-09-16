Parsec Financial has awarded a $15,000 unrestricted grant to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC’s Sandhills Branch for its food distribution initiatives. In honor of Hunger Action Month, Parsec Financial announced $200,000 in Parsec Prize grants with $175,000 distributed to organizations in North Carolina focused on alleviating food insecurity.
“We are so incredibly grateful for the support of Parsec Financial. This gift will help us provide 75,000 meals to the Sandhills Community. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we work to nourish people, build solutions to hunger, and empower our communities together,” said Sandhills Branch Director Michael Cotten.
According to Feeding America, COVID-19 has tragically reversed improvements seen to food insecurity rates over the past decade. They project that “nationally, more than 42 million people, including 13 million children, may experience food insecurity in 2021.” Moreover, 12 North Carolina counties are projected to see more than a 20% increase in their food insecurity rates due to COVID-19.
“The Sandhills Branch of The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC is leading the charge to alleviate food insecurity in our Sandhills community. It is an honor to partner with such a committed organization,” said Parsec Financial Advisor, Scott Kittrell, who heads up the Parsec Financial office in Southern Pines.
In addition, Parsec also announced its Parsec Financial CFP ® Certification Diversity Scholarship, a 4-year $100,000 diversity scholarship with CFP Board. The scholarship awards up to $5,000 to 16 qualified students in the Southeast United States seeking to complete the education coursework at a certificate-level CFP Board Registered Program that qualifies the student to sit for the CFP ® exam.
The Southern Pines Parsec Financial office is located at 140 SW Broad St. in downtown Southern Pines. Learn more by contacting Scott Kittrell, Parsec financial advisor, at skittrell@parsecfinancial.com
