The National Park Service will begin taking public input on Tuesday regarding a study the agency has conducted of Pinehurst’s National Historic Landmark district.
Pinehurst’s Historic Landmark District was designated in 1996 for the village’s role in the development of golf and resort communities, as well as its association with eminent golf course designer Donald Ross. Its curvilinear streets and evergreen landscape also serve as a quintessential example of the work of prominent landscape architecture firm Olmsted, Olmstead, and Eliot.
Unlike many landmark designations, which mark a particular building or architectural style, Pinehurst’s landmark status recognizes its unique place in golf history in the United States.
The NPS survey identifies the district’s current condition, key threats and avenues for growth vital to the district’s long-term preservation. The study also recognizes local preservation success and further recommendations for future preservation efforts.
“The purpose of this project is to assess the district’s current integrity and condition as a national historic landmark and help guide future preservation efforts,” said Ellen Rankin, a historian with the National Historic Landmarks Program. “Public input will help ensure a full range of factors are considered as part of this process.”
The study also examines current and future projects in the village, along with trends that may affect the district’s integrity. Park Service officials are hoping the study will help the Village Council and others with maintaining the landmark status, an issue that has been passionately debated in the village almost from the day it was awarded.
In 2013, the federal agency put the village’s landmark status on the “threatened” list after it made improvements to the Village Green in 2013. Those improvements included thinning out the longleaf pines, creating a grassy open area and improving the adjacent “sand lot” parking surface.
The Green has since become a popular gathering spot in the village center for concerts, plays and other events.
The park service considers that area and its preservation as integral to the landmark status. In 2015, the National Park Service made it clear in a letter that possible expansions by Given Tufts Archive or The Village Chapel would threaten the integrity of the Green.
Pinehurst council members in recent years have been trying to work with NPS on the landmark district and maintaining its integrity. Soon after she was elected to the Village Council in 2019, Lydia Boesch set out to explore the status of the village’s federally designated historic district and just where the village had run afoul of the National Park Service.
In 2020, the National Park Service commissioned the Wake Forest office of cultural resources consultant Richard Grubb & Associates, Inc. to conduct the study. Among key findings the consultants included in their initial draft:
* The core and east side of the Village Green remain largely as described in the 1996 nomination. On the west side of the Village Green, several completed and planned projects diminish the integrity of the district.
* The district's circulatory infrastructure and designed landscape remain largely identifiable as to what was planned at the village's inception and described in the nomination a century later. The roadways of Pinehurst continue to function as a united whole and constitute one of the most significant aspects of the planned landscape.
* Construction of a traffic roundabout in 2008 at Carolina Vista Drive and Cherokee Road is the most significant change to the circulation pattern of the Pinehurst landmark district since its designation. Other concerning alterations to circulation patterns include encroachment on the sand and clay paths as a result of road widening and modern landscaping, along with their replacement with more durable brick pavers from the Pinehurst Resort property to the village center, along with the loss of space for historic drainage swales and planting beds.
* The Pinehurst No. 2 course was restored in 2010 under the guidance of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The work of Coore and Crenshaw brought back the natural and historic character of Pinehurst No. 2 that was first created by Donald Ross.
Prompted by the successful restoration of Pinehurst No. 2, the Pinehurst Resort recognized players' rising interest in competing on historically accurate courses. In 2018, Gil Hanse completed a redesign of Course No. 4 which included the restoration of large, natural sandscapes, natural vegetation, lowered bunkers, and widened fairways, all of which were character-defining features of a Ross-designed course.
* Between 1993 and 2003, the Fair Barn at the Race Track was converted to an event center. Despite the rehabilitation of the barn that resulted in a loss of historic materials and the loss of the paddocks and other structures, the overall appearance and coherence of the Pinehurst Rack Track facility still conveys the classical feel of an equestrian facility.
* A pedestrian survey and review of Certificate of Appropriateness records issued for projects in the Village Center reveals that most of the alterations to commercial buildings in the Village Center have been minor and related to changes in occupancy or to the needs particular to commercial areas.
* Despite the loss of seven contributing buildings, material alterations to many others and the introduction of scattered new construction, the residential areas of the Pinehurst landmark district largely retain the distinctive character identified in the original nomination.
The National Park Service will hold two online Zoom meetings on Tuesday, March 1, at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. regarding the study. Links and sign-in information can be obtained at the following website: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/MeetingNotices.cfm?projectID=98191
Written comments are also being accepted. To do so online, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/pinehurst. From there, select “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar, open the “March 2022 Public Meetings” and click on the green “Comment Now” button to access the online commenting form.
Comments may also be mailed to Ellen Rankin, Attn: Pinehurst NHLD Study, National Park Service, 100 Alabama St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Written comments on the draft study must be submitted online or postmarked by April 15.
The NPS will also host a series of listening sessions with community members directly involved in the management of the district, including stewards, policy makers, civic planners and preservation experts to gain a greater understanding of their efforts to preserve the district. Information on those was not available.
