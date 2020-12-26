Note: The coronavirus forced all of us to change our lives, often in dramatic ways. This article is part of a series about the people who pivoted in 2020.
A stay-at-home mom who used to teach elementary school, Michelle Lester was as prepared for March 14 as anyone could be.
That’s the day she learned that her kindergartener would not be returning to Southern Pines Primary School the following Monday. Nor would any of the other 12,900 students in Moore County Schools, or any public school student in North Carolina for that matter.
Governor Roy Cooper’s order that Saturday closing schools indefinitely upended the lives of parents with school-aged children, quickly turning a health crisis into an educational and child care crisis.
Lester’s first concern wasn’t for whether or not Selah would continue to learn math and reading; it was for how her extroverted daughter would cope without her beloved teacher and 20 other kindergarteners around her.
“It was drastic and sudden and very, very difficult for her emotionally.
“When everyone asked me ‘would you ever homeschool your daughter,” I was like no way. We would butt heads, she’s very strong willed, there’s no way.”
Lester stepped away from her teaching career when Selah was born. Now she has two younger children and compares running her household — essentially single-handedly as a military spouse — to living in a circus.
Back in March, no one was taking bets on how long school closures might last. So Lester tried to make the best of the situation as Moore County Schools made an uneven transition to online learning. She was able to help Selah stay on track academically with materials sent home from school.
“Her teacher was so wonderful. She would send home coloring pictures that she liked, notes that said how much she missed her, cards that said ‘thinking of you’ a few times a week.”
But instructional time turned out to be a weekly Zoom session, so Lester ran with the opportunity to “play school.”
“I made very, very elaborate lesson plans and we had the most fun themed weeks ever. I posted them on Facebook to give my friends ideas,” she said. “One week I dressed as a different Disney princess every day … it was really fun but crazy. It was not sustainable for the whole school year.”
Selah’s incessant questions about when she might see her classmates again were met with sincere promises of a summer pizza party in the backyard.
Educationally, though, Lester’s spring experience with virtual learning didn’t lead her to high expectations for the fall semester. She didn’t favor the social isolation, either.
So over the summer, she gave her daughter the choice between the school district’s virtual academy, returning to school on the part-time schedule implemented this fall, or homeschooling. Selah chose the latter option.
Lester registered with the state as a homeschool, bought a curriculum and dusted out the art room she’d set up for her children to use as a classroom. Selah even got a classmate early on in the year when her best friend Natalie withdrew from second grade after failing to thrive as the only girl in her small, socially distanced class.
“They get all the interaction they want and I get to teach both of them,” said Lester.
From an educational standpoint, Lester couldn’t be happier. Where Selah was prone to distraction in her math lessons at school because she grasped the concepts so quickly, Lester has the latitude to work at her pupils’ individual paces.
“You’ll have pockets of time where you say I’m really glad I spent that extra week on double-digit addition because now you really, really understand it,” Lester said.
Adapting the homeschool schedule to a six-year-old’s sleeping patterns also falls firmly into the “pros” column.
“She gets plenty of rest because we’re not rushing her out the door with a muffin,” said Lester. “She’s eating omelets and sausage and she’s grown like a foot.”
But fitting everything into a single day, even with her younger son in an outdoor preschool, always feels like an insurmountable task.
“I feel like a hamster on a wheel a lot of the time,” she said. “I never feel like I have enough time to get everything done, because the baby wakes up or I have to leave to pick up my son from preschool. Then I have to teach after lunch while everybody’s wandering around.”
And with a new set of priorities, even tuning in to her own Bible study class or the moms of preschoolers group at her church almost never make the cut.
“One of my closest friends lives about a mile away and I’ve seen her one time in the last year. I really miss all of that, just having my friendships again and doing things for myself.”
All the while, those promises of a kindergarten class reunion and a fitting end to a school year taken away still loom large in Selah’s mind.
“She never saw anyone from her class ever again,” Lester said. “I really thought that there’d be at least an end of the year, pick up your stuff and say goodbye to each other, but we never got there.
“She still talks about it: is coronavirus over yet?”
