Exercise Panther Storm 2 kicked off Wednesday with air assault and airborne operation of more than 900 personnel at Fort Bragg.
The combined arms, brigade-level force-on-force training exercise is conducted by the 3rd Brigade Combat Team and supported by the 82nd Combat Aviation and Airborne Division Sustainment brigades of the 82nd Airborne Division, with support by aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps.
The exercise provides paratroopers the opportunity to conduct a night time joint forcible entry with a follow on airfield seizure. Operations also included heavy dropped vehicles, ammunition and artillery pieces.
