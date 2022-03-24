Paragon Moving Out of Southern Pines Multiplex, New Chain to Take Reins

Paragon Sandhills in Southern Pines has gone dark, but the multiplex is not fading to black.
Jared Comess, vice president of marketing and public relations for Paragon Theaters, said the company was forced to leave its Brucewood Road location because of “unforeseen and unresolved contractual issues” with EPR Properties, the real estate investment trust that owns the building. Paragon took over the nine-screen multiplex, which had fallen into disrepair under former owner Frank Theaters, in 2018.
An extensive renovation followed, with Paragon adding reclining seats, touch-screen ticket kiosks and new screens to theater. The company also expanded the concessions area to include beer and wine.
“It's sad for us,” Mike Whalen, co-owner of Paragon, said in a phone interview.“We love the market and we love Southern Pines. We put over $2 million in renovations into that theater.”
Whalen said the company has sold its screens and other equipment to the building’s landlord, who has already found a new tenant to manage the theater.
“The theater will be closed for a while before it reopens again, but the theater will reopen again,” Whalen said. “It’s going to come back. I just don't know who the operator is at this point.”
EPR Properties did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday.
Paragon Sandhills’ staff was notified Monday of the temporary shutdown. Many of the theater’s employees are expected to keep their jobs during the transition, according to Whalen.
“They'll probably be retained by the new operator, or given the opportunity to be retained by the new operator to run the thing,” he said. “The landlord told us that the operator was interested in retaining those employees.”
Paragon is credited with improving the 22-year-old theater’s poor reputation with moviegoers. Previously known as Sandhills Cinemas, the multiplex was once among the worst-reviewed theaters in the state on Yelp.
Complaints about the theater's unsanitary restrooms and dirty auditoriums were common on social media. There were safety issues as well, with the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department documenting more than 180 code violations at the facility from 2015 to May 2018, when it was temporarily condemned.
After Paragon took over later that year and announced plans to renovate the embattled multiplex, many residents were skeptical. Frank Theaters had also promised an ambitious facelift that never came to fruition.
But the new management followed through. In addition to remodeling the facility, Paragon added several amenities to create a more comfortable experience for customers.
A re-opening ceremony was held for the multiplex in January 2020 — six weeks before movie theaters across the state were ordered to shut down because of COVID-19. The year-long intermission caused Paragon Sandhills to miss out on the lucrative summer blockbuster season.
Not that there would have been many blockbusters to show: the pandemic prompted several major movie studios to postpone some of their biggest releases or forgo the theater circuit altogether in favor of streaming services.
“Pre-COVID, we were up 30 percent (in revenue) from what it was when we took over,” Whalen said. “Now because of COVID and streaming and some of the headwinds of the industry, the theater is running at about 40 to 50 percent of the level it was pre-COVID. And with the current rent structure with the landlord and the fact that the theater is only doing 40 percent of the business it did prior to January 2020, we were losing money.”
Carol Haney, mayor of Southern Pines, said she was disappointed to learn that Paragon was leaving the community.
“It was so nice that these people from out of state came and invested in our community,” she said. “They invested a lot of money in this town, and I really do hate it for them.”
(1) comment
I am very grateful for the investment Paragon made into our community and am sorry they didn’t get the return on their significant investment
