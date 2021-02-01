The 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Panther Brigade” of the 82nd Airborne Division and soldiers with the Brazilian army are participating in a 10-day simulated combat training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La.
The 82nd Airborne Division is sending more than 4,000 paratroopers and 500 pieces of equipment to participate in this exercise. Nearly 200 Brazilian Army paratroopers are also engaged, marking the largest deployment by an South American partner nation in the Western Hemisphere to train alongside U.S. Forces. Elements from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade and Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade are also supporting the exercise.
The combined units must alert, assemble and conduct a simulated combat movement over a significant distance before loading aboard U.S. Air Force aircraft and executing a direct delivery of paratroopers and equipment, according to a news release issued by the 82nd Airborne Division.
