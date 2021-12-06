The Moore County Board of Education’s sitting chair and vice-chair switched seats on Monday morning in a pair of split votes to determine the board’s new leadership.
The board voted 4-3 to appoint Pam Thompson the board’s new chair in an organizational session at the beginning of the board’s daylong work session agenda. Both votes were made by closed ballot.
Libby Carter, who served as chair for the last two years, nominated Thompson for consideration. Robert Levy was also nominated, by Philip Holmes. The vote went forward without discussion.
“It's a privilege to first have been nominated, and second an honor and privilege, with the expectation of leading this great team over a school district that I love,” Thompson said after board attorney Neal Ramee read the vote tally. “It’s been a good year and we think it's going to be another good year coming.”
Thompson is serving her second full term on the board after first being elected in 2006. She then served on the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees before being appointed to the board in 2015 in an at-large seat. She lost an election to Carter in 2016 when the board shrank from eight members to seven, but was elected to represent the Robbins area in 2018.
The vote for vice-chair was more contentious after Ed Dennison nominated Carter for that seat. Holmes nominated David Hensley, who declined the nomination and proceeded to nominate Levy.
Before the vote, Hensley aired his objections to Carter continuing to serve in a leadership position on the board. Hensley accused Carter of “mistreating the public” over the last year.
Due to room capacity restrictions related to the pandemic, the board has strictly enforced an audience limit at board meetings held at the central office. Hensley, Levy and Holmes have repeatedly pressed for meetings to be moved to a larger venue like a school gym or auditorium.
But due to security concerns following a profane voicemail left at Moore County Schools in September, board meetings have been kept to the more controlled environment of the central office. So a few dozen people have had to wait outside during the board’s regular meetings, only allowed inside to speak during the designated public comment period.
“Under her direction the Chair had citizens standing outside in the cold, standing outside in the cold under armed guard with four Moore County Schools police standing menacingly in front of them armed security guards treating them like criminals,” said Hensley. “I don’t want this person as chair. I don’t want this person as vice-chair.”
Moore County Schools released a tape of that voicemail last month. In it, a female caller makes statements like “we’re coming after you and we’re not going to place nice” in protest of ongoing student mask mandates.
Dennison and board member Stacey Caldwell both spoke in support of Carter before proceeding to vote.
“We were limited on seating in this meeting, our SROs were not luring over them like they were criminals. All the people that came knew exactly what the situation was going to be before they came. Everyone that wanted to speak signed up,everyone that signed up got to speak,” said Dennison.
“It’s been demonstrated at our meetings that the public cannot control themselves at times, so we do what we have to do.”
Carter was then appointed vice-chair in another 4-3 vote.
