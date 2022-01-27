The Carolina Horse Park Foundation’s annual Painted Ponies Art Walk will bring artistic representations of local culture to downtown Southern Pines for the third year.
This year’s public art installation will be officailly unveiled on Saturday at noon, and remain in place on and around Broad Street through the end of March. It includes 15 life-sized fiberglass ponies: nine large sculptures and six smaller foals.
Brochures and maps to guide the art walk will be available at the Southern Pines Welcome Center inside the downtown train station.
Proceeds from the subsequent auction of the painted ponies will help fund improvements at the Carolina Horse Park in Hoke County. The auction is scheduled for April 9.
“The Carolina Horse Park is proud to once again bring the Painted Ponies Art Walk to downtown
Southern Pines. It demonstrates our commitment to our local businesses and artists while also
highlighting our equestrian heritage and community,” said Bryan Rosenberg, chairman the Carolina Horse Park’s board of directors.
“The Art Walk has been a phenomenal community effort. We look forward to visitors and residents enjoying the Painted Ponies while they line Broad Street and generously supporting the online auction.”
Local businesses coordinated to sponsor the Painted Ponies that will be placed throughout downtown Southern Pines. Artists from the region donated their time and talent to transform the
ponies into exquisite works of art.
This year’s group of Painted Ponies, and their artists are: “Picasso” by Linda Nunez, “Born for Roses” by Tanner Jensen, “Ribbon Glory” by Shelly Turner and Vicki Kelley, “Braving the Storm” by Larissa Lycholaj, “Horses and Hounds” by Eugene Fletcher, “War Horse” by Rachel Chick Prieto and Andrew Prieto, “Moonlight Memories” by Darlene Ivey, “Greetings from Southern Pines” by Vanessa Grebe, “Reflections of Tiffany” by Sue Byrd, “Neon Equicaster” by Skylar Simmons, “Wolfpack” by Jerome McMillan, “Dickerson” by Merry Scotland, “Barbaro” by Tiffany Teeter, “Ode to NC” by Cassidy Oeltjen, and “Rhythm Keeper” by Kirstee Haynes.
Visitors viewing the Painted Ponies Art Walk are invited to use the hashtag #PaintedPoniesCHP
when taking pictures and posting them to social media.
The Carolina Horse Park (CHP) Foundation was established to support a 315-acre, nationally
recognized premier equine competition venue and land preserve located in Hoke County, NC.
Founded in 1998 as a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization by equestrian enthusiasts, CHP is
dedicated to the preservation of open space for equestrian events, as well as educational and
recreational purposes.
Situated between Aberdeen and Raeford, the park has become the region’s primary equestrian venue. Its 315 acres host about 30 competitions each year in addition to non-equestrian community events.
The 2022 Painted Ponies Sponsors are: Aberdeen Supply Company. Ashten's Restaurant and Bar, Assertive Professionals, Audrey Wiggins, BHGRE Lifestyle, Property Partners, Cabin Branch Tack Shop, Casino Guitars, DAHR, Dreher Financial Partners, Duncraig Manor & Gardens, English Riding Supply, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Front Runner Realty Group, Glenda Kirby, The Amazing Grace Farm, Moore Exposure, NC State College of
Veterinary Medicine, NorthState Insurance & Advisors, Opulence & DUXIANA of
Southern Pines, Phreestyle Equestrian Artwork, Railhouse Brewery, Southern Pines Equine Associates, Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique, The Neon Rooster, Truist, Twin Gates Farm, Valkyrie Sporthorses, and Windy Hill Creative.
For more information about the Painted Ponies Art Walk and Auction, visit www.carolinahorsepark.com.
