A dozen Southern Pines ponies are looking for new homes.
They don’t eat anything, no fenced pastures are necessary — and they’re completely weatherproof.
Downtown shoppers and joggers are already well-acquainted with the Painted Ponies who have graced Broad Street for the last two months. Local artists have poured their creative talents into each of the life-size fiberglass horse sculptures, which represent an array of local traditions from the literary and golfing to the patriotic.
They’ll be sold on Saturday in a live auction to benefit the Carolina Horse Park Foundation. The Carolina Horse Park is a 315-acre, nationally-recognized competition venue located in nearby Hoke County. It’s become the hub of equestrian activity in the Sandhills since its establishment in 1998.
The inaugural class of Painted Ponies raised more than $60,000 for the park when they were auctioned off this past summer. Proceeds were used to clear 27 acres of land and install new cross-country galloping lanes.
This year’s auction will still be held online due to COVID-19 restrictions, but in a new live format. Professional auctioneers Ben Ferrell and Matt Newsom will host the auction, where each of the 12 ponies will go up for bids one by one.
The auction will be hosted at eventgives.com/paintedponies and is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Photos of the ponies are also available on the site. Registration is required to view the auction, and anyone planning to bid should add credit card information to their profile. Bids can be cast using any device with internet access.
Experienced equestrians can also buy raffle tickets for a chance to win riding lessons with local eventing professionals Bobby Costello, Will Faudree and Mark Weissbecker, or 2021 Carolina International CCI4*-S winner Will Coleman. Tickets will remain on sale until Monday at 8 p.m. and winners will be announced Tuesday.
During the auction viewers who may not have space to display a pony can still contribute to this year’s “Fund A Need” effort to build permanent restroom facilities at the Carolina Horse Park.
All of the artists involved in the project volunteered to be involved: “Into the Mystic” by Sue Byrd, “Secretariat” by Tiffany Teeter, “Incendiary” by Elizabeth Schilling, “A Whinny in Time” by Erin Wilson, “Home of American Golf” by Dan Dreyer, “Nevermore” by Meridith Martens, “The Science of Miracles” by Rachel Chick Prieto and Andrew Prieto, “Ponies in the Pines” and “Rooted in Horses” by Darlene Ivey, “Sergeant Reckless” by Larissa Lycholaj, “Desert Beauty” by Linda Nunez, and “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Jenay Jarvis.
Each pony is weatherproof: sprayed with UV protectant and sealed with epoxy coating to withstand years of exposure if placed outdoors.
Local business sponsors include Artistic Kitchens & Baths; BB&T now Truist; BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners; Cabin Branch Tack Shop; Chef Warren’s Bistro; Convention and Visitors Bureau — Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area; English Riding Supply; Everything Pines Partners Real Estate; Opulence and Duxiana; The Pilot; Mabus Farm and General Contracting; NorthState Insurance; River Jack Outdoor Trading Co.; Spay Neuter Vet Clinic of the Sandhills; Southern Pines Equine Associates; Southern Whey; Twin Gates Farm; WhitLauter by Leann Parker Estate Jewelry; and Audrey Wiggins. For more information about the Painted Ponies Art Walk and Auction, visit carolinahorsepark.com/support/paintedponies.
