Southern Pines is known far and wide as a “horsey town,” but it is never more so than during the Painted Ponies Art Walk.
The public art installation, a fundraiser for the Carolina Horse Park, will come to Broad Street and the surrounding area this week. This year the art walk includes 14 painted ponies: life-sized fiberglass sculptures hand painted by local artists.
Themes of past ponies have ranged from realistic homages to famous racehorses to hunt and golfing scenes commemorating the area’s history. This year’s art walk will be the fourth since the Carolina Horse Park started it in 2020.
The ponies will remain on display in Southern Pines until early April. They will then be sold at auction. Last year’s auction raised over $125,000 for the Carolina Horse Park Foundation, with individual ponies selling from $3,000 to $26,000.
Vanessa Grebe, artist of the 2022 Painted Pony “Greetings From Southern Pines,” is experiencing a different kind of horse show nerves ahead of the unveiling. Last year she painted onto her pony several dozen “postcards” depicting various scenes around Moore County; realistic portraits like many she’s painted before.
But she is returning to the art walk this year with a very different contribution. “America’s War Horse,” is sponsored by The Pilot Newspaper, but the horse she has designed has its own story.
The horse was, in real life, a Korean War hero known as Sgt. Reckless. A small chestnut mare thought to be of mixed Mongolian and Thoroughbred heritage, she was in training to race at a Seoul track when she was sold to Lt. Eric Pedersen of the 1st Marine Division, U.S. Marine Corps.
Reckless was trained as a packhorse for the recoilless rifle platoon under Pedersen’s command. She learned to take care of herself, to lie down while under fire and avoid barbed wire, and quickly learned her routes so that she could deliver ammunition without a lead from a human Marine.
She famously made more than 51 trips in one day during the Battle for Outpost Vegas in 1953, delivering 386 recoilless rounds to the front line and traversing a total of 35 miles unguided.
Grebe’s Sgt. Reckless sports a bandage above her left eye, covering one of the two shrapnel wounds that the real Reckless suffered that day.
“Once she was all done I wanted her to look the way she would have looked in battle, so she’s covered in mud and she’s got her bandages and she’s kind of in hero mode,” said Grebe.
Reckless served a full nine-month tour of duty before the 1st Marine Division was transferred off of the front lines. Hostilities ceased soon after. After the war ended, Reckless was promoted to the rank of sergeant, then later to staff sergeant, from her battlefield rank of corporal.
Grebe learned about Sgt. Reckless for the first time as she worked to bring her to life. So she started reading, and even visited the National Museum of the Marine near Quantico to see the bronze statue of Reckless on display there.
“I wanted to learn her story, then paint her. Most of the photographs are black-and-white. She was small, she was a little horse,” said Grebe.
“Learning about her size, and the heavy ammunition carriers that she had — she made 50 trips in one day carrying 600 pounds. No one was leading her. It was like ‘off you go,’ and she went, so it’s really cool. I wanted to learn about physically what she was like and her personality.”
An antique pack saddle came from Montana, and Grebe rigged up “ammunition carriers” from lengths of PVC pipe donated by Hubbard Supply.
“People at the hardware or plumbing supply stores, I would go in and explain to them what I was doing and everyone was trying to help me figure out how to make that happen, and it worked,” she said.
“America’s War Horse” sports a painted-on photo of the real-life Reckless alongside her painted rank insignia and the Purple Heart with award star for the two shrapnel wounds she sustained in the line of fire.
Grebe works in oil, and discovered last year that she preferred her usual medium to the acrylic paints used for most of the Painted Ponies.
“I think oil paints give that really cool variation on a horse’s color,” she said. “For me it’s about capturing the essence of the foxhunt, or a beautiful horse. To do an installation is kind of the same thing, it’s just three-dimensional.”
Also featured in the 2023 Painted Ponies Art Walk will be:
* “Checkers,” painted by Liz Apodaca and sponsored by Audrey Wiggins BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners and Opulence & DUXIANA of Southern Pines;
* “Cadence,” painted by Kirstee Haynes of Freedom Fox Ltd. and sponsored by Claire Reid;
* “A Tribute to the Queen,” pained by Yvette Sparks and sponsored by Mabus Farm and General Contracting;
* “Young at Heart,” painted by Darlene Ivey and sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pinehurst Realty Group;
* “Dapple Dan,” painted by Sue Byrd and sponsored by FirstHealth of the Carolinas;
* “I Wonder,” painted by Pinecrest High School advanced art students and sponsored by the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Arts Council of Moore County;
* “Waiting for the Hunt,” painted by Eugene Fletcher and sponsored by Truist and Cabin Branch Tack Shop;
* “A Splash of Native Beauty,” painted by Christina Boucher Reynolds and sponsored by Splash and Dash Groomerie and Boutique;
* “Out of the Fog,” painted by Cassidy Oeltjen of Studio Trouvaille and sponsored by Front Runner Realty Group;
* “Money Eating Machine,” painted by Skylar Simmons and sponsored by Ashten’s Restaurant and Bar;
* “Mon Petit Trésor,” painted by Shelly Turner of Shelly Turner Designs and sponsored by WhitLauter Estate Jewellery;
* “Breathe Wings,” painted by Darlene Ivey and sponsored by Glenda Kirby, The Amazing Grace Farm; and
* “Where Liberty Dwells,” painted by Larissa Lycholaj, Larissa Ann Fine Art and Curations and sponsored by the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Carolina Horse Park was established in 1998 in Hoke County. The park is now the area’s primary venue for equestrian events, with 315 acres hosting about 28 shows each year. Past Painted Ponies fundraisers have funded land clearing projects, permanent restroom facilities, and community educational activities at the park.
The formal reveal for the 2023 class of ponies will run from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday at The Mews patio. The ponies will be sold at auction online on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.