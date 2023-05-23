Sitting at a picnic table on the shore of the Robbins millpond, Shyla Nelson paints a visual with her words from a picturesque afternoon paddling a kayak alongside her partner, Courtney Vargas.
It’s a visual that Nelson doesn’t need her eyesight for, after losing it four years ago.
“It’s different when you’re sitting in the boat, by yourself and you feel the water on your hands and it’s a sense that my eyes don’t matter right now,” Nelson said. “Your brain can take you anywhere you want to go at that moment.”
Nelson and a handful of other visually impaired individuals were invited for a paddling event on the pond in the middle of the town as part of an event put on by the North Moore Lions Club and Foothills Outdoors.
“It’s something they might not otherwise be able to get out and experience,” said Lynne McDuffie, who is part of both organizations. “We tell them about the ducks and what the pond looks like and all that kind of stuff so they can visualize it in their minds. It’s just a relaxing thing.
“It’s definitely one of the more rewarding things we do.”
Lynne and her husband, William, brought kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards for those looking for a safe place to spend time on the water.
This wasn’t Nelson’s first time kayaking since losing her sight, but she doesn’t turn down an opportunity to take in the senses of nature.
“Being blind, we are already in a mental and physical dark place. When we learn something new or we’re doing something on our own, it’s such an exhilarating sense of freedom,” Nelson said.
The positivity radiates off Nelson just like the sunlight off the water, and Vargas said that Nelson has shown her a new way of viewing life.
“I notice a freeing feeling come off her when she gets to do stuff like this,” Vargas said. “She has found a way to turn not being able to see into an amazing life. I look at my life a lot differently getting to go through things with her.”
This is the second year that the event has been put on by the Lions Club, and a group of seven visually impaired individuals suggested by a local social worker spent time on the water.
“I’ve been blind for four years in July, and I only have one other blind friend, and he’s much older than me. So when Lynne reached out, I always try to come because we all are here for the same thing, but it’s all different also,” Nelson said. “It’s nice to have people that are in the same shoes as you.”
Nelson, 24, was one of the younger paddlers to come out to the event. She said events like this are exactly the types of things other blind people would want to do.
“Being blind, we’re told that we can’t do stuff, or ‘that’s not safe,’ or ‘that’s a liability’ or whatever,” Nelson said. “A lot of us, our mindset is, ‘If you say I can’t, let me show you.’ Coming out and doing stuff like this, it doesn’t only give us a sense of freedom, but also a sense of ‘I did this.’”
Some of the visually impaired individuals were brought to the event by the Lions Club members, who put on fundraisers and other activities around the year.
“It’s just so exciting to give them the opportunity to do something that most of them would never get to do,” president Angela Boles said. “It’s just amazing to see the smile on their faces.”
In addition to sponsoring the water outing for the visually impaired, the Lions Club also plays a role in visual health in the local area by putting on vision testing in the local schools.
“This past year we did third and fifth graders in the local elementary schools. We got notification just a few weeks ago that the school system is wanting us to test kindergarten through fifth grade this coming school year,” Boles said.
Nelson said she has noticed a stigma around blindness, and hopes to continue to be more involved with the local Lions Club to help increase awareness for many like her, who have jobs and don’t let blindness get in the way of living life.
“I want to try and see if I can get more involved with the Lions Club because not everyone takes blindness in a positive way,” Nelson said. “Now I don’t let my blindness stop me from doing anything. I’ll be three-years sober in November. I go bowling, I shoot guns, I golf. I do everything.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.