Note: The coronavirus forced all of us to change our lives, often in dramatic ways. This article is part of a series about the people who pivoted in 2020.
The Moore County Health Department was once an inconspicuous agency that performed restaurant inspections and processed applications for supplemental food assistance.
But the coronavirus pushed the health department to center stage in 2020. Seemingly overnight, all eyes were on an agency unaccustomed to scrutiny.
Adjusting to the increased attention came slowly. In the pandemic’s early weeks, the department did little public outreach and withheld information readily shared by health officials in other counties.
The agency’s handling of the growing crisis was criticized by the community, the media and elected leaders. During a meeting in April, county commissioners called on the department to improve its communications with the public.
“Communication within our county is poor at best,” Commissioner Louis Gregory, who also serves as an ex-officio member of the Moore County Board of Health, said at the time. “I think we could do better, and we should do better.”
In the months following that meeting, the department has become more vocal and visible than at any point in its 92-year history. And through an expansive public information campaign, the agency has addressed many, though not all, of the criticisms it faced in the spring.
The department now publishes daily summaries of active infections, testing and hospitalizations in Moore County, along with ZIP code-level data to help residents see which areas are being hit hardest by the virus. Tools were added to the department’s online coronavirus dashboard to show the proportion of cases linked to different races, ethnicities and age groups in the county.
Posts about COVID-19 now appear almost daily on department-run social media pages that were rarely updated before the pandemic. The department even answers user-submitted questions about the disease in weekly Facebook Live videos.
Communication with the local press improved, too. In 2019, only seven news releases were issued by the department. This year, the agency sent out more than 100.
The department spearheaded a series of drive-thru testing events, with many of the no-cost clinics held in underserved communities. The agency has also distributed free face coverings, hand sanitizer and Spanish-language educational materials about the virus.
The changes extended to the Board of Health, the entity that oversees the health department. In August, Gregory and other county commissioners questioned why the board had met only twice since the first local case of COVID-19 was identified in March. A few days later, the health board announced it would begin meeting monthly.
In a phone interview on Dec. 14, Gregory acknowledged that the department has stepped up its communications with the public.
“I appreciate the increased effort, and I think the changes that have been made are benefiting the public,” he said. “We started slow, but I think we’re doing the best we can right now in that respect.”
But keeping citizens informed, Gregory said, is only half the battle. He voiced concern that the county’s soaring case numbers would further delay a return to normalcy.
“Confirmed cases and deaths continue, so I don’t see any improvement at all there,” he said. “My primary concern is still with the numbers and I want to see how we can improve upon that. We’ve got to understand what we can do better.”
And as a year unlike any other draws to a close, the health department finds itself preparing to pivot yet again. The agency is expected to spend much of 2021 navigating the largest mass-vaccination project in modern Moore County history.
“I pray that we’re going to be able to get this under control and get back to normal,” Gregory said.
I don't believe the Health Department is making known a daily count of all individuals hospitalized with COVID in Moore County Regional Hospital.I believe they are only reporting a daily count of Moore County residents hospitalized. We should be receiving daily updates of all individuals hospitalized with COVID in Moore County Regional. The total number is the one which could possibly overwhelm their capabilities.
John Misiaszek
