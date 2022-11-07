Early voting at the Pinehurst Community Center on Nov. 4, 2022.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Over a quarter of registered voters in Moore County cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Data from the Moore County Board of Elections showed that 20,069 people took advantage of early voting, which ran from Oct. 20 to Saturday. That’s up from the previous midterm in 2018, when about 19,000 people voted early.

Line for early voting at the Pinehurst Community Center on Nov. 4, 2022.

Breakdown of registered voters in Moore County by party affiliation.

Reporter

Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.

(2) comments

Sineath52
Edwin Sineath

This is odd. Don't the Republican early voters know that their votes aren't counted? The only Republican votes that are counted are those cast on election day.

Kent Misegades

Why? Retirees have plenty of time to vote on Election Day. Anything other than voting on Election Day with a valid photo ID opens the door to election fraud.

