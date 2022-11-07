Over a quarter of registered voters in Moore County cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Data from the Moore County Board of Elections showed that 20,069 people took advantage of early voting, which ran from Oct. 20 to Saturday. That’s up from the previous midterm in 2018, when about 19,000 people voted early.
The Pinehurst Community Center at Cannon Park had the largest turnout of the county’s two early voting sites, with 11,618 voters. The Moore County Agricultural Center in Carthage served 8,451 voters, according to the data.
More Republicans voted early than any other political group, accounting for nearly 45 percent of ballots recorded by the local Board of Elections. Unaffiliated voters made up 33 percent of the ballots, while Democrats made up 21 percent.
The results of Tuesday’s election could reshape two of Moore County’s most closely watched boards and change who represents residents’ interests on the state level.
Six candidates are vying for three contested seats on the Moore County Board of Education, with only one incumbent in the mix. Five candidates are running to fill two contested seats on the county’s Board of Commissioners, which could see as many as four new members depending on the election’s outcome.
Elsewhere on the ballot, Democrats and Republicans are competing to represent different swathes of Moore County in both chambers of the General Assembly. Voters will decide races for District 21 of the state Senate and districts 51 and 78 of the N.C. House of Representatives.
Polling places will be open in each of the county’s 26 precincts from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents can only vote at their assigned polling site, which is listed on their voter registration card and can be looked up on the N.C. Board of Elections website.
Individuals must already be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot on Tuesday. Residents are not required to show photo identification to vote and are allowed to cast their ballot in uniform if they are a first responder or active-duty member of the U.S. Military.
Two of the most high-profile local contests concern the nonpartisan Moore County Board of Education. Incumbent school board member Pam Thompson hopes to defend her seat representing District III against Shannon Davis, while Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno, Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson are facing off for two at-large positions on the board.
Vying for a chance to represent District I on the Moore County Board of Commissioners are Republican Jim Von Canon and unaffiliated candidates Phil Vandercook and John Misiaszek. The District II Commissioner race pits Democrat Ariadne DeGarr against Republican Nick Picerno, a former commissioner who rejoined the board earlier this year to fill in for the late Louis Gregory.
Rounding out the commissioner races are Republicans John Ritter and Kurt Cook, who are running unopposed to represent districts III and V, respectively.
In one of the three contested races to represent districts that include Moore County in the General Assembly, incumbent Republican Tom McInnis is defending his Senate seat for District 21 against Democratic challenger Frank McNeill. Another incumbent Republican, John Sauls, is running for reelection against Democrat Malcolm Hall in the race for N.C. House District 51.
The other contested House race is a showdown between newcomers Neal Jackson, a Republican, and Erik Davis, a Democrat, for District 78. They hope to replace longtime Republican Rep. Allen McNeill, who is not seeking reelection. District 78 includes large swaths of western and northern Moore County and includes Pinehurst, Foxfire, Robbins and Seven Lakes.
Republicans continued to dominate the local electorate heading into Tuesday’s election. Data from the Board of Elections showed 31,201 registered Republicans on the rolls as of Nov. 1 — a 1.3 percent increase from the 2020 election.
Over the same two year-period, the number of registered Democrats in Moore County fell by about 4.3 percent. There were 15,765 Democrats at the beginning of this month, down from 16,476 in November 2020.
Rounding out the electorate are Libertarians, whose ranks have grown since the last general election but who still make up only a sliver of local voters. There are 606 registered Libertarians in the county, accounting for 1.2 percent of party-affiliated voters.
The uptick in registered Republicans has coincided with a larger increase in residents who do not associate themselves with a particular political party. The number of unaffiliated voters in Moore County has grown 7 percent since November 2020, with 27,870 such voters recorded at the beginning of this month.
Unaffiliated voters currently make up about 37 percent of the local electorate, but it remains to be seen if their numbers will help or hurt Democrats on Tuesday.
Results from the 2020 election, in which nearly 80 percent of the county’s voters cast ballots, showed an overwhelming preference for Republican candidates in partisan races for county and state offices. In all of those contests, the total votes cast for Republican candidates surpassed the number of registered Republicans residing in Moore County at the time, with several thousand unaffiliated voters helping Republicans secure comfortable leads in their respective races.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
This is odd. Don't the Republican early voters know that their votes aren't counted? The only Republican votes that are counted are those cast on election day.
Why? Retirees have plenty of time to vote on Election Day. Anything other than voting on Election Day with a valid photo ID opens the door to election fraud.
